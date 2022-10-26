Categories

New LTE smart module for machine vision AI applications

26 October 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0, with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions, and micro-mobility applications and small electric cars.

Utilising the Qualcomm QCM4290 platform, Quectel’s SC680A module adopts a customised 64-bit ARM v8.0-compliant octa-core Kryo 260 application processor for increased speed and robust on-device performance. The module supports multimode LTE Cat 6 cellular networks, combined with short-range wireless communication technologies. The L1+L5 dual-band multi-constellation and high-precision GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo/NavIC/QZSS) receiver is also embedded for optimised positioning services.

The Quectel SC680A contains an embedded Android 12 operating system which allows for future iterative upgrades to Android 13 or 14 and is suitable for Google GMS certification. Equipped with a powerful Adreno 610 GPU, the module supports a maximum of four cameras and up to 25 MP dual cameras working simultaneously.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


