New LTE smart module for machine vision AI applications

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0, with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions, and micro-mobility applications and small electric cars.
Utilising the Qualcomm QCM4290 platform, Quectel’s SC680A module adopts a customised 64-bit ARM v8.0-compliant octa-core Kryo 260 application processor for increased speed and robust on-device performance. The module supports multimode LTE Cat 6 cellular networks, combined with short-range wireless communication technologies. The L1+L5 dual-band multi-constellation and high-precision GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo/NavIC/QZSS) receiver is also embedded for optimised positioning services.
The Quectel SC680A contains an embedded Android 12 operating system which allows for future iterative upgrades to Android 13 or 14 and is suitable for Google GMS certification. Equipped with a powerful Adreno 610 GPU, the module supports a maximum of four cameras and up to 25 MP dual cameras working simultaneously.
ST’s new Stellar P automotive MCU Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
These automotive MCUs are the industry’s first qualifiable devices for vehicles to integrate the new CAN-XL in-car communication standard.
Read more...New ARINC 429 receiver ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the release of a new eight-channel ARINC 429 line receiver which can interface up to eight ARINC 429 receive buses to a high-speed serial peripheral interface-enabled microcontroller.
Read more...ST releases TouchGFX 4.20 Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user-interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. The latest updates include support for ST’s new NeoChrom graphics accelerator.
Read more...New 5G radio with worldwide certification iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that its 5G NR module RM520N-GL, has been certified to operate on 5G and LTE-A networks in the United States and has achieved worldwide certification from GCF, PTCRB, CE, CCC, RCM, FCC and IC.
Read more...Compact motor control SiP from Microchip EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new dsPIC33EDV64MC205 system in package (SiP) from Microchip is a compact, cost-effective solution for industrial, automotive, consumer or medical motor control applications.