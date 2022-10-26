Categories

High-sensitivity one-LED driver monitoring system

26 October 2022 Opto-Electronics

STMicroelectronics and Smart Eye have announced their cooperative development of a high-sensitivity, one-LED driver monitoring system (DMS). Combining Smart Eye’s expertise in driver monitoring algorithms and optical system design with ST’s high-sensitivity automotive-grade global-shutter VB56G4A imager, the new DMS reduces power consumption and system cost by using only one illumination LED. Current systems typically require two or more LEDs to adequately illuminate the driver.

“The excellent performance and high sensitivity of ST’s automotive-grade global-shutter imaging sensor is an excellent match for Smart Eye’s industry-proven driver-monitoring algorithms,” said Eric Aussedat, executive vice president, imaging sub-group general manager, STMicroelectronics. “In developing a sensor with 2,6 µm pixel size and double the quantum efficiency of previous-generation sensors, we’ve simplified DMS development, reduced its power consumption, and lowered costs without compromising performance.”

“Building on our two decades of automotive experience, we’ve worked with ST to combine our technology with ST’s advanced image sensor to eliminate at least half of the expensive LEDs/lenses,” said Martin Krantz, CEO and founder of Smart Eye. “Even with this smaller and more economical design, we’ve created an exceptional no-compromise DMS demonstrator that shows how automakers can significantly improve road safety, with reduced cost of ownership. We are happy to support our partners and customers with our HW and SW reference design and expertise for flawless product integration.”

The high-sensitivity DMS was demonstrated at the ST stand at AutoSens, held from 12-14 September in Brussels.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


