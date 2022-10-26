Upgraded autonomous visual inspection solution

26 October 2022 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Inspekto has launched a new software version of its INSPEKTO S70 autonomous machine vision system. Based on customer feedback, the S70 now offers smart features that guide users in creating and maintaining inspection profiles, and improves usability, process integration and accuracy of inspection.

The INSPEKTO S70 now incorporates a new Profile Center to help users improve and optimise profiles over time. This is a set of smart tools that guide users when adjusting a profile, in order to reach the desired performance level and ensure that it is adapting to changes in the production process and environment such as tooling change, component placement or lighting variations.

The Profile Center also allows for the comparison between previous profiles and new profiles for the same item to be able to continuously improve the inspection performance. To ensure continuous inspection performance throughout the life cycle of the inspected product, the S70 is able to autonomously generate AI-based active recommendations which adapt the profile to either process- or environment-related production changes.

Users have the option to increase or decrease the sensitivity of the system to specific types of defects, while sensitivity to other defects, even unforeseen ones, remains unaltered. This can be done by selectively adding defective (NOK) samples to the profile parameters. The new version of the INSPEKTO S70 allows users to add to the profile, at any given time, both good (OK) and defective (NOK) samples for performance finetuning.

This reduces false alarms for NOK products, as well as defective products incorrectly marked as OK. The adding of samples to the profile is immediate and results in a profile that has been optimised for the specific part being produced.

Regions of interest (ROIs) within the part can now also be defined and the size of the region as well as the sensitivity thresholds can be adjusted independently for each part.

“Currently, every time a company chooses a new supplier for a component, this disrupts the inspection setup and a machine vision expert must reprogram the software. The new version of our software eliminates these challenges, allowing the plant personnel to ensure the profile’s continuous performance, to achieve top notch inspection, without relying on external experts,” explained Bernd Schumacher, global CEO of Inspekto.

Credit(s)

Zetech One





