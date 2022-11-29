Webinar: Understanding the IPC cleaning and cleanliness testing standard

Further reading:

PCB manufacturers and educators are now able to easily save time and money with the Voltera V-One desktop PCB printer, which allows for rapid prototyping of circuit board layouts.Inspekto has launched a new software version of its INSPEKTO S70 autonomous machine vision system, which now offers smart features that guide users in creating and maintaining inspection profiles, and improves usability, process integration and accuracy of inspection.The company aims to be a leader in the supply of excellent service and quality production consumables and equipment. It prides itself on service and support, knowing that having a great relationship with customers means putting them first.Inspekto has launched a new software version of its INSPEKTO S70 autonomous machine vision system, which now offers smart features that guide users in creating and maintaining inspection profiles, and improves usability, process integration and accuracy of inspection.Weller’s WXSMART soldering station is an all-in-one solution for any soldering and reworking needs and is currently the most connected, controlled and secured hand soldering system available.A micro nozzle is Pillarhouse’s patented 1,5 mm nozzle which helps to solve the challenges of particularly small nozzle requirements in selective soldering.Even with its compact dimensions and attractive price, this inline selective soldering machine does not require the user to make any compromises in terms of quality and throughput.With the recent acquisition of the balance of the Yekani assets, Microtronix now operates 50 CNC component placers or pick-and-place machines for service to our customers.The tip of a soldering iron is one of the most critical parts of the tool, as failure to perform its function of effective heat transfer to the connection being soldered will result in a poor connection and ultimately, a failure of the electronic circuit.With all the different Pb-free solder pastes on the market today, how does anyone choose the correct solder paste that will ensure finished goods reliability?