Webinar: Understanding the IPC cleaning and cleanliness testing standard
26 October 2022
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Beginning with an amendment to revision ‘G’, major changes were made to post-reflow cleanliness testing requirements. Gone are the old cleanliness pass/fail limits. IPC now requires cleanliness testing based on an objective evidence standard, and process monitoring based on ionic contamination testing.
This webinar will review the requirements of the new standard, including step-by-step guidance using hypothetical examples based on IPC's WP-019 whitepaper.
Date: 29 November 2022
Time: 17:00 CAT
For more information visit https://app.livestorm.co/aqueous-technologies/cleaning-and-cleanliness-testing-per-the-new-ipc-standard
