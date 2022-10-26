‘Works With’ free technical training
26 October 2022
DSP, Micros & Memory
Works With 2022 was a huge success with over 7000 developers and engineers participating in the in-depth training and hands-on workshops led by expert engineers. The featured theme content for both days of the Works With conference was ‘Matter’ with dedicated workshops and sessions covering specifics ranging from bridging between Matter and other protocols to developing Matter devices.
All the technical training from the conference is now available on demand on the Silicon Labs website. In this training learn how to accelerate development across protocols and how to connect to ecosystems like Google, Amazon, and Samsung SmartThings.
For more information visit https://www.silabs.com/about-us/events/works-with-2022-on-demand
