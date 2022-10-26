Categories

Passive Components



Surface-mount ceramic chip capacitors

26 October 2022 Passive Components

Vishay has released its new surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors. These DC blocking capacitors are available in custom frequency ranges and provide less than 0,5 dB insertion loss across the frequency band. They provide resonance-free performance across the working frequency range.

The capacitors have an operating voltage range from 25 to 500 V DC and an operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C. They are available in standard surface-mount EIA body sizes. The electrode system on these chip capacitors is manufactured from low-loss noble metal.

Typical applications for these capacitors include DC blocking, broadband coupling, high-speed communication, high-frequency data links, Bluetooth communication, fibre-optic lines, and RF/5G base stations.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


