Space-saving smoke absorbers

Metcal, a manufacturer of benchtop soldering systems, has announced the release of its new MSA Series smoke absorbers. These space-saving, compact workbench fans use activated carbon filters to extract harmful flux fumes and smoke during hand soldering operations.
The Metcal MSA-35L is a dual-position benchtop fan, designed for smaller spaces, which can be used vertically or horizontally for almost twice the airflow efficiency.
The Metcal MSA-25U, a smaller unit than the MSA-35L, features a USB plug which is compatible with any standard 5-volt USB power supply.
Both units are quiet during operation, offer easy filter replacement, and are ESD-compliant.
