Ultra-rugged technology from Samtec

Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space, and submersible applications. Features in this range include rugged contact systems, EMI shielding, high-temp coatings and high cycle life in small form factors, with cost and design flexibility.

Figure 1. URSA I/O rugged power system.

Samtec’s new ultra-rugged solutions highlight available products and new technologies on the horizon. This includes ultra-rugged testing that goes beyond typical industry standards for performance confidence.

Samtec’s URSA I/O rugged power systems feature a hyperboloid-type contact with four points of contact for a reliable connection. It is extremely dense with up to 1450 total I/Os in a 1RU panel and EMI shielding that limits signal degradation. This cable-to-cable and cable-to-board system boasts up to 40 positions per row on a 1,00 mm pitch.

Ultra-rugged coatings, known as the trademarked SureCoat coatings, provide high-temp, high cycle life and cost-optimised solutions for harsh environments. Samtec’s new palladium plating features flash gold for high-temp applications and is qualified up to 150°C ambient with a roadmap to 200°C. This is currently available on SEARAY 1,27 mm pitch high-density arrays which have up to 3000 mating cycles.

Figure 2 – New palladium coating.

Ultra-rugged testing

Ultra-rugged testing includes severe environment (SET), extended life (E.L.P.) and design qualification.

Severe environment testing is inspired by military standards to ensure products are suitable for military, space, automotive, industrial, and other extreme applications.

ET-qualified products are COTS or modified COTS to help get solutions to market faster.

E.L.P. products are tested to rigorous standards to evaluate contact resistance, undergoing high mating cycle testing of

250 to 2500.

All Samtec products undergo design qualification testing, which includes normal force, thermal aging, mating/unmating/durability, IR/DWV, CCC and mechanical shock/random vibration.

