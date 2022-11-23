Categories

Interconnection



Ultra-rugged technology from Samtec

23 November 2022 Interconnection

Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space, and submersible applications. Features in this range include rugged contact systems, EMI shielding, high-temp coatings and high cycle life in small form factors, with cost and design flexibility.

Figure 1. URSA I/O rugged power system.
Figure 1. URSA I/O rugged power system.

Samtec’s new ultra-rugged solutions highlight available products and new technologies on the horizon. This includes ultra-rugged testing that goes beyond typical industry standards for performance confidence.

Samtec’s URSA I/O rugged power systems feature a hyperboloid-type contact with four points of contact for a reliable connection. It is extremely dense with up to 1450 total I/Os in a 1RU panel and EMI shielding that limits signal degradation. This cable-to-cable and cable-to-board system boasts up to 40 positions per row on a 1,00 mm pitch.

Ultra-rugged coatings, known as the trademarked SureCoat coatings, provide high-temp, high cycle life and cost-optimised solutions for harsh environments. Samtec’s new palladium plating features flash gold for high-temp applications and is qualified up to 150°C ambient with a roadmap to 200°C. This is currently available on SEARAY 1,27 mm pitch high-density arrays which have up to 3000 mating cycles.

Figure 2 – New palladium coating.
Figure 2 – New palladium coating.

Ultra-rugged testing

Ultra-rugged testing includes severe environment (SET), extended life (E.L.P.) and design qualification.

Severe environment testing is inspired by military standards to ensure products are suitable for military, space, automotive, industrial, and other extreme applications.

ET-qualified products are COTS or modified COTS to help get solutions to market faster.

E.L.P. products are tested to rigorous standards to evaluate contact resistance, undergoing high mating cycle testing of

250 to 2500.

All Samtec products undergo design qualification testing, which includes normal force, thermal aging, mating/unmating/durability, IR/DWV, CCC and mechanical shock/random vibration.



Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Further reading:

Top entry flat flexible cable connector
Electrocomp Interconnection
GCT has expanded its range of Flat Flex products with the new FFC3A20, which is engineered for best value while offering premium performance.

Read more...
The first step in any IoT project is cable readiness
Lambda Test Interconnection
Whether working on a smart building or manufacturing plant, the first step to success is making sure the cable plant is ready for both information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT).

Read more...
Standardising modularity for industrial PCs
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
The ModBlox7 specification is set to shake up the industrial PC market by offering the advantages of modular systems with highly integrated box PCs.

Read more...
Practical guidelines to achieve quality connections
Spectrum Concepts Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Beyond the connector, another factor that is crucial to the performance of the connector on the printed circuit board is the quality of the solder joints.

Read more...
Connectors for future industrial automation
TRX Electronics Interconnection
Many connector manufacturers have been talking about the industrial marketplace, and with the global market for industrial automation predicted to double over the next decade, connectivity will be an important subject.

Read more...
Samtec’s offering of PCIe connectors and cables
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
PCIe is a two-way, serial connection that carries data in packets along two pairs of point-to-point data lanes, compared to the single parallel data bus of traditional PCI that routes data at a set rate.

Read more...
DataTuff Industrial Ethernet
NuVision Electronics Interconnection
Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations.

Read more...
Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.

Read more...
Thoughts on connector reliability
TRX Electronics Interconnection
The term ‘high reliability’ describes products that are designed to deliver excellent performance in demanding, mission-critical applications. However, it may be time to stop thinking of high reliability and start talking about appropriate reliability.

Read more...
High-speed multi-coaxial cable assemblies
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s high-speed multi-coaxial (coax) cable assemblies are high-density solutions which can provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.

Read more...










