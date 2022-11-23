Categories

Passive Components



High-current low DC resistance power inductors

23 November 2022 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new VLS5030EX-D type power inductor as part of the VLS-EX-D series of wound ferrite power inductors. With dimensions of 5,3 x 5,0 x 3,0 mm (L x W x H), these compact components provide excellent DC superposition characteristics with an assured performance at temperatures of up to 150°C.

The new VLS-EX-D series of inductors achieves a higher-rated current compared to TDK’s standard VLS-EX-H series. These improvements are achieved by using TDK’s innovative metallic magnetic material for the magnetic shielding function. Specifically, for the VLS5030EX-D inductor, the rated Isat is 3,3 A at 4,7 μH, which is an increase of approximately 6% from standard parts of the same size.

Main applications for this series are in automotive power supply circuits including headlights, airbags, electric power steering (EPS), advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and engine control units (ECUs).

For more information contact Avnet Abacus, [email protected], www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


