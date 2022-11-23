Samtec’s offering of PCIe connectors and cables

PCI Express (PCIe) is an I/O interconnect bus standard which includes a protocol and a layered architecture. It expands on and doubles the data transfer rates of original PCI. PCIe is a two-way, serial connection that carries data in packets along two pairs of point-to-point data lanes, compared to the single parallel data bus of traditional PCI that routes data at a set rate.

Figure 1. Samtec’s low profile PCIe connector.

Samtec offers both connector and cable solutions that meet PCI Express electrical and mechanical specifications:

• High-speed edge card sockets PCIe x1, x4, x8 and x16 support one, four, eight and sixteen PCIe links and mate with PCIe cable assemblies.

• PCIe-Over-FireFly copper and optical cable assemblies for low latency, power savings and guaranteed transmission. An optical adaptor card is available with PCIe x16 edge card connector.

For increased design flexibility, additional solutions are available that meet PCI Express electrical specifications, with potential cost savings, including mezzanine board-to-board solutions and signal/power routing flexibility.

Products in the range include:

• PCIE – 1,0 mm PCIe Gen 3 Edge Card connector. This connector features a 1,0 mm pitch, is available in either a vertical, right-angle or edge mount orientation, and accepts a 1,6 mm card.

• PCIE-LP – 1,0 mm low profile PCIe Gen 4 connector. This connector is similar to the standard PCIe connector but provides space savings due to its low profile.

• PCIE-G4 – 1,0 mm PCIe Gen 4 slim connector. This connector provides extra space savings due to the low profile and slim body dimensions.

• PCIE-G5 – 1,0 mm PCIe Gen 5 connector. This PCIe 5.0 connector supports differential signalling for future-proofing interconnect designs.

• PCIEC – PCIe jumper cable assemblies. These assemblies offer 36, 64, 98 or 164 positions and mate with all Samtec’s PCIE series connectors. They are available with Samtec’s AcceleRate cable.

• PCRF – PCIe cable assembly with low-loss microwave cable. This assembly features low-loss 25 AWG coax cable and can perform at up to 7,38 Gbps. Each cable has a standard SMA termination.

