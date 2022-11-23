Categories

Interconnection



Samtec’s offering of PCIe connectors and cables

23 November 2022 Interconnection

PCI Express (PCIe) is an I/O interconnect bus standard which includes a protocol and a layered architecture. It expands on and doubles the data transfer rates of original PCI. PCIe is a two-way, serial connection that carries data in packets along two pairs of point-to-point data lanes, compared to the single parallel data bus of traditional PCI that routes data at a set rate.

Figure 1. Samtec’s low profile PCIe connector.
Figure 1. Samtec’s low profile PCIe connector.

Samtec offers both connector and cable solutions that meet PCI Express electrical and mechanical specifications:

• High-speed edge card sockets PCIe x1, x4, x8 and x16 support one, four, eight and sixteen PCIe links and mate with PCIe cable assemblies.

• PCIe-Over-FireFly copper and optical cable assemblies for low latency, power savings and guaranteed transmission. An optical adaptor card is available with PCIe x16 edge card connector.

For increased design flexibility, additional solutions are available that meet PCI Express electrical specifications, with potential cost savings, including mezzanine board-to-board solutions and signal/power routing flexibility.

Products in the range include:

• PCIE – 1,0 mm PCIe Gen 3 Edge Card connector. This connector features a 1,0 mm pitch, is available in either a vertical, right-angle or edge mount orientation, and accepts a 1,6 mm card.

• PCIE-LP – 1,0 mm low profile PCIe Gen 4 connector. This connector is similar to the standard PCIe connector but provides space savings due to its low profile.

• PCIE-G4 – 1,0 mm PCIe Gen 4 slim connector. This connector provides extra space savings due to the low profile and slim body dimensions.

• PCIE-G5 – 1,0 mm PCIe Gen 5 connector. This PCIe 5.0 connector supports differential signalling for future-proofing interconnect designs.

• PCIEC – PCIe jumper cable assemblies. These assemblies offer 36, 64, 98 or 164 positions and mate with all Samtec’s PCIE series connectors. They are available with Samtec’s AcceleRate cable.

• PCRF – PCIe cable assembly with low-loss microwave cable. This assembly features low-loss 25 AWG coax cable and can perform at up to 7,38 Gbps. Each cable has a standard SMA termination.



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Further reading:

Ultra-rugged technology from Samtec
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space, and submersible applications.

Read more...
Top entry flat flexible cable connector
Electrocomp Interconnection
GCT has expanded its range of Flat Flex products with the new FFC3A20, which is engineered for best value while offering premium performance.

Read more...
The first step in any IoT project is cable readiness
Lambda Test Interconnection
Whether working on a smart building or manufacturing plant, the first step to success is making sure the cable plant is ready for both information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT).

Read more...
Standardising modularity for industrial PCs
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
The ModBlox7 specification is set to shake up the industrial PC market by offering the advantages of modular systems with highly integrated box PCs.

Read more...
Practical guidelines to achieve quality connections
Spectrum Concepts Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Beyond the connector, another factor that is crucial to the performance of the connector on the printed circuit board is the quality of the solder joints.

Read more...
Connectors for future industrial automation
TRX Electronics Interconnection
Many connector manufacturers have been talking about the industrial marketplace, and with the global market for industrial automation predicted to double over the next decade, connectivity will be an important subject.

Read more...
DataTuff Industrial Ethernet
NuVision Electronics Interconnection
Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations.

Read more...
Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.

Read more...
Thoughts on connector reliability
TRX Electronics Interconnection
The term ‘high reliability’ describes products that are designed to deliver excellent performance in demanding, mission-critical applications. However, it may be time to stop thinking of high reliability and start talking about appropriate reliability.

Read more...
High-speed multi-coaxial cable assemblies
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s high-speed multi-coaxial (coax) cable assemblies are high-density solutions which can provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.

Read more...










