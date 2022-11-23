Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Industrial Gigabit Ethernet transceivers offer PTP

23 November 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip has announced the LAN8840 and LAN8841 Gigabit Ethernet transceiver devices, that meet IEEE 1588v2 standards for Precision Timing Protocol (PTP). The LAN8840/41 Ethernet devices are enabled with Linux drivers, and deliver flexible Ethernet speed options including 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX and 1000BASE-T.

The LAN8840/41 devices can facilitate critical packet prioritisation by providing high-speed time stamping that is then relayed between the various components to determine network latencies, accommodate for those latencies, and synchronise time amongst all connected devices. This functionality is key for process automation applications that require precise control production systems such as robotics, distributed sensors, and cooling and mixing systems.

Designed with robust applications in mind, the LAN8840/41 devices can withstand extended industrial temperatures ranging from -40 to 105°C. To facilitate companies to achieve sustainability goals by reducing a network’s power consumption, the LAN8840/41 offers features like Wake-on-LAN (WoL) and energy-detect power-down mode. Additionally, Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) delivers low-power idle and clock stoppage modes for optimal power performance.

The new LAN8840/41 devices are well suited for markets with applications requiring accurate and precise time stamping, such as gas and chemical processing, electrical distribution, and currency trade systems which must be proven to be in sync with the National Institute of Standards and Technology for Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) within one millisecond or finer increments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


