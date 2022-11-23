Industrial Gigabit Ethernet transceivers offer PTP

Microchip has announced the LAN8840 and LAN8841 Gigabit Ethernet transceiver devices, that meet IEEE 1588v2 standards for Precision Timing Protocol (PTP). The LAN8840/41 Ethernet devices are enabled with Linux drivers, and deliver flexible Ethernet speed options including 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX and 1000BASE-T.
The LAN8840/41 devices can facilitate critical packet prioritisation by providing high-speed time stamping that is then relayed between the various components to determine network latencies, accommodate for those latencies, and synchronise time amongst all connected devices. This functionality is key for process automation applications that require precise control production systems such as robotics, distributed sensors, and cooling and mixing systems.
Designed with robust applications in mind, the LAN8840/41 devices can withstand extended industrial temperatures ranging from -40 to 105°C. To facilitate companies to achieve sustainability goals by reducing a network’s power consumption, the LAN8840/41 offers features like Wake-on-LAN (WoL) and energy-detect power-down mode. Additionally, Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) delivers low-power idle and clock stoppage modes for optimal power performance.
The new LAN8840/41 devices are well suited for markets with applications requiring accurate and precise time stamping, such as gas and chemical processing, electrical distribution, and currency trade systems which must be proven to be in sync with the National Institute of Standards and Technology for Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) within one millisecond or finer increments.
Read more...The significance of the Matter standard Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Matter is an automation connectivity standard that has been designed with the main purpose of reducing fragmentation across IoT products from different vendors, and this will transform the automation landscape by achieving interoperability among smart home platforms.
Read more...A new standard for entry-level edge AI Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Nvidia has announced the Jetson Orin module with Ampere Architecture GPU, fast memory bandwidth and high-speed IO, the perfect solution for next generation AI and robotics applications.
Read more...Machine Learning with Microchip Technology TRX Electronics
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology machine learning involves selecting the software and hardware kits, reference designs, and silicon platforms that are required to build a machine-learning model.
Read more...Scaling ML processing with external AI accelerators Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Combining the native ML processing capabilities of NXP’s i.MX applications processors with dedicated ML accelerators from NXP ecosystem partners such as Kinara, creates an even larger scalability range than that offered by NXP alone, while still maintaining software reuse.
Read more...MCX N series microcontrollers Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MCX N series from NXP features high-performance, low-power microcontrollers with smart peripherals and accelerators to provide the ultimate balance between performance and power consumption.