Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR

Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors. Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip, BGT60LTR11AIP, is here to revolutionise motion detection.
Here are four advantages of the BGT60LTR11AIP over PIR technology:
1. Radar can sense through non-conductive materials, allowing for the sensor to be hidden behind product covers as in, for example, consumer electronics. This further enables creative product designs for seamless integration into everyday life.
2. Radar provides higher sensitivity than PIR sensors. It is not affected by the ambient temperature and can even capture the smallest motions. For example, in the case of indoor lights, it can keep the lights on even when someone is sitting motionless in a room while reading or watching TV.
3. BGT60LTR11AIP allows higher detection range. It can detect up to 7 m in the completely autonomous mode; and detection can be increased up to 12 m with MCU support. This could enable security systems to trigger an alarm as early as possible.
4. This radar sensor provides not only information on motion but also on approaching and departing movements. This can enable an automatic door to open only if a target is continuously approaching, and not when detecting any kind of motion.
A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Read more...Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.
Read more...Industrial humidity and temperature sensor Electrocomp
Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.
Read more...Infineon to showcase at CES 2023 Altron Arrow
News
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.
Read more...The significance of the Matter standard Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Matter is an automation connectivity standard that has been designed with the main purpose of reducing fragmentation across IoT products from different vendors, and this will transform the automation landscape by achieving interoperability among smart home platforms.
Read more...A better way to prototype RF designs using X-Microwave Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Prototyping RF designs with the X-Microwave modular system can dramatically reduce the time and resources needed to test an RF signal chain by enabling clean, modifiable, near-PCB prototypes through 60 GHz to be built and tested in a single afternoon.
Read more...A new standard for entry-level edge AI Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Nvidia has announced the Jetson Orin module with Ampere Architecture GPU, fast memory bandwidth and high-speed IO, the perfect solution for next generation AI and robotics applications.