High-speed TMR front-end IC for EV motor control

23 November 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

TDK has added to its existing TMR sensor portfolio with the new Micronas signal-conditioning integrated circuit ASA 2310 for high-speed automotive and industrial electric motor applications. ASA 2310 is a low-drift, low-noise, customer-programmable TMR front-end IC with differential or single-ended SIN/COS inputs and analog outputs. The amplified single or differential ended output signals of the ASA 2310 can be used to calculate the rotation angle of a magnet with very high accuracy by an external A/D-converter and an electronic control unit (ECU).

New rotor position sensing solutions based on the ASA 2310 offer a high resolution and accurate position measurement at very high rotation speeds of up to 650 000 rpm. This enables high-speed motors to maximise torque and increase efficiency, which is essential for hybrid and electric vehicles to obtain maximum range. In addition, the sensor system configuration works independently of the motor pole pair number and therefore does not require complex hardware changes, a major advantage over inductive resolver technologies. This gives more flexibility in the development of the hybrid and electric powertrains of the future.

With its over-voltage and reverse polarity protection of ±18 V, the ASA 2310 offers excellent robustness against electrical faults. Compared to off-the-shelf amplifier ICs, the ASA 2310 is more appropriate for safety-critical applications, since the signal-conditioning IC simplifies the external circuitry, resulting in a low FIT rate.

Main applications of the IC include brushless DC and permanent-magnet synchronous motor commutation, traction motor rotor position for EVs, electric power steering, brake boosters, and LIDAR mirrors.

