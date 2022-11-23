TDK introduces extremely compact StandarD series disk varistors

TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS B72307S0* (StandarD S07 Compact Series) and B72310S0* (StandarD S10 Compact Series) ranges of extremely compact, leaded disk varistors. The new varistors cover a wide voltage range from 115 to 460 V RMS in the StandarD S07 Compact series and from 130 to 680 VRMS in the StandarD S10 Compact series.
The maximum surge current capability of a single pulse current (8/20 µs) is up to 1200 A for the StandarD S07 Compact types, and up to 2500 A for the StandarD S10 Compact types. They offer a multiple surge current capability of 500 A (StandarD S07 Compact) or 1500 A (StandarD S10 Compact), according to UL 1449.
These varistors can be operated up to an ambient temperature of 105°C without derating. The optimised compact design and excellent electrical characteristics enable the use of these varistors in numerous applications such as LED lighting, switching power supplies, and household applications such as microwaves and refrigerators.
Linear charger for Li-Ion batteries RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
The BQ25175 from Texas Instruments is an integrated 800-mA linear charger for 1-cell Li-Ion and Li-Poly batteries.
Read more...Dual low-dropout voltage regulator RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.
Read more...RF power GaN transistor RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
NXP Semiconductors has released a new 48 V Airfast RF power GaN transistor designed for cellular base station applications.
Read more...40 V adjustable voltage supervisor RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TL7700-SEP from Texas Instruments is a bipolar integrated circuit designed for use as a reset controller in microcomputer and microprocessor systems.
Read more...Li-Ion programmable charger IC RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
The BQ25180 from Texas Instruments is a linear battery charger IC focusing on small solution size and low quiescent current, and can support up to 1 A charging and system loads of up to 2,5 A.
Read more...Tuneable laser-diode chip ready to ship RS Components (SA)
Opto-Electronics
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced that it will begin shipping samples of its new tuneable laser-diode chip for use in optical transceivers of optical-fibre communication systems.
Read more...Energy-efficient temperature sensing RS Components (SA)
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TMP1075 offers advanced features over the TMP75 industry-standard/TMP102 devices, including higher accuracy (±1°C), one-shot mode to minimise power consumption and 89% PCB footprint reduction with the 1.6 x 1.6 mm SOT563-6 package option.