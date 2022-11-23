TDK introduces extremely compact StandarD series disk varistors

23 November 2022

TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS B72307S0* (StandarD S07 Compact Series) and B72310S0* (StandarD S10 Compact Series) ranges of extremely compact, leaded disk varistors. The new varistors cover a wide voltage range from 115 to 460 V RMS in the StandarD S07 Compact series and from 130 to 680 VRMS in the StandarD S10 Compact series.

The maximum surge current capability of a single pulse current (8/20 µs) is up to 1200 A for the StandarD S07 Compact types, and up to 2500 A for the StandarD S10 Compact types. They offer a multiple surge current capability of 500 A (StandarD S07 Compact) or 1500 A (StandarD S10 Compact), according to UL 1449.

These varistors can be operated up to an ambient temperature of 105°C without derating. The optimised compact design and excellent electrical characteristics enable the use of these varistors in numerous applications such as LED lighting, switching power supplies, and household applications such as microwaves and refrigerators.

