Panasonic’s new conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors

POSCAP is Panasonic Industry’s family of conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors. With a high characteristic stability and a low ESR being POSCAP’s typical benefits, the company has now introduced its latest POSCAP addition. Named the TLE series, they promise an unrivalled reliability, especially in terms of guaranteed heat tolerance.
“5G-readiness is, amongst others, a question of components being reliably heat tolerant,” says Shahrokh Kananizadeh, product manager from Panasonic Industry Europe. “The TLE series has proved to safely withstand 125°C for at least 2000 hours. That renders it the capacitor of choice for next-gen processing units, connectivity applications or 5G-infrastructure devices.”
Accelerators, base stations, servers, and high-end processors require capacitors processing high loads in high-temperature environments, yet having compact dimensions. The TLE series is as small as 3,5 x 2,8 x 1,9 mm and therefore suits a wide variety of applications.
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.
Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045&nsp;O at 25°C when compared to similar devices.
The FEV300 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Adapter is designed to simulate an electric vehicle attached to the EVCS. The tool allows for the output voltage of an AC charging station Mode 3 with connector types 1 and 2 to be safely and accurately tested in accordance with IEC specifications.
TE’s aluminium nitride thin film power resistor type 3503 and 3504 series range offers high power to size ratio, with a power rating of 2 W in 1206 size (3503 series) and 6 W in 2512 size (3504 series).