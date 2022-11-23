Panasonic’s new conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors

23 November 2022 Passive Components

POSCAP is Panasonic Industry’s family of conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors. With a high characteristic stability and a low ESR being POSCAP’s typical benefits, the company has now introduced its latest POSCAP addition. Named the TLE series, they promise an unrivalled reliability, especially in terms of guaranteed heat tolerance.

“5G-readiness is, amongst others, a question of components being reliably heat tolerant,” says Shahrokh Kananizadeh, product manager from Panasonic Industry Europe. “The TLE series has proved to safely withstand 125°C for at least 2000 hours. That renders it the capacitor of choice for next-gen processing units, connectivity applications or 5G-infrastructure devices.”

Accelerators, base stations, servers, and high-end processors require capacitors processing high loads in high-temperature environments, yet having compact dimensions. The TLE series is as small as 3,5 x 2,8 x 1,9 mm and therefore suits a wide variety of applications.

