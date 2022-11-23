Categories

TDK introduces a high-speed TMR front-end IC

23 November 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

TDK Corporation has complemented its existing TMR sensor portfolio with the new Micronas signal-conditioning IC, ASA 2310, for high-speed automotive and industrial electric motor applications. ASA 2310 is a low-drift, low-noise, customer-programmable TMR front-end IC with differential or single-ended SIN/COS inputs and analog outputs. Although samples of ASA 2310 are now available, the start of production is only planned for the end of 2023.

The ASA 2310 is designed to interface the high-precision analog TMR sensors of the TAS family. The sensors, powered and monitored by the ASA 2310, detect magnetic-field direction in the x-y plane, and provide a SIN/COS analog voltage output which is used as input for the ASA 2310. The sensor interface and signal conditioning of the ASA 2310 are optimised for the TMR-Bridge signals.

Major characteristics like gain, offset, (absolute) 0-angle, and orthogonality can be adjusted using the integrated signal path by programming the non-volatile memory of the IC. The different coarse gain settings ensure that the device can support various TMR full- and half-bridges from TDK. The amplified single or differential ended output signals of the ASA 2310 can be used to calculate the rotation angle of a magnet with very high accuracy by an external ADC combined with an ECU.


