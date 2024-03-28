Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Make your small asset tracker last longer

28 March 2024 Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management

By Anil Telikepalli, Nazzareno Rossetti, Simo Radovic, Analog Devices, www.analog.com

This design solution reviews a typical asset tracking solution, and shows how the MAX3864x nanopower buck converter family, with its high efficiency and small size, enables longer battery life in small portables. New, low-power data connections are sparking a proliferation of asset tracking solutions thanks to their low cost of deployment. The effects can be seen in multiple applications, particularly transportation and supply chain management.

In a typical application, a sensor provides updates from a given location, transmitting data about temperature, humidity, pressure, and motion. The sensor needs to transmit only small amounts of data, which results in higher coverage and ultra-low power consumption, enabling far greater device longevity. The sensor’s battery must last from several weeks to a few years. Asset tracking, depending on the application, may require the deployment of several tracker devices. Accordingly, these asset tracker devices must also be small, portable, and cost-effective.

In this design solution, we discuss the power management challenges encountered by a typical battery-operated asset tracker device, and show an example using a small, high-efficiency buck converter.

Edge-to-Enterprise communication

Figure 1 illustrates a typical tracking communication chain. The asset being tracked transmits the data via a beacon, which reaches a server through a dedicated cellular network. From here, the data reach the enterprise portal for asset management and analytics.

Asset tracking networks

A new generation of beacons connects directly to dedicated cellular networks (LTE-M, NB-IoT), eliminating the use of Bluetooth to communicate with a gateway. These technologies can be very different, but are all characterised by low power consumption, enabling several years of battery life (table 1).

Typical asset tracker system

Figure 2 shows a typical asset tracker block diagram. The three-series alkaline battery supplies a charge of 2000 mAh. A step-down regulator powers the onboard controller, sensors, and radio.


Figure 2. An asset tracker block diagram.

For demanding asset tracking applications, the system must last for a year on three alkaline batteries, drawing only 100 µA in deep sleep, and transmitting 100 mA once per day for about two minutes (figure 3). While it is true that, depending on power level and other options supported in the LTE-M or NB-IoT asset trackers, currents can be higher, for our discussion, we will stick to the 100 µA to 100 mA range.


Figure 3. Asset tracker current profile.

High-use performance requires careful selection of each block for minimum power consumption. The buck regulator must be efficient over a wide range from 100 µA to 100 mA. For instance, a 4% average loss of efficiency by the buck converter translates into a field deployment reduction of about two weeks.

Ultra-low quiescent current

The buck converter’s quiescent current is especially important since the device is in deep sleep or quiet mode most of the time, consuming only 100 µA or less. With VOUT = 1,8 V, the output power during deep sleep is POUT = 1,8 V x 100 µA = 180 µW. With η  = 90%, the input power PIN is 180 µW/0,9 = 200 µW.

If the buck converter is not carefully chosen, and has a typical quiescent current of 3 µA and a 3,6 V input voltage, there is an additional power dissipation AIN of 3 µA x 3,6 V = 10,8 µW.

The final buck converter efficiency is:

A quiescent current of 3 µA robs the buck converter of four efficiency points, draining the battery significantly faster. On the other hand, a buck converter with 300 nA quiescent current will barely reduce the efficiency, lowering it by only half a percentage point. For asset tracking applications, it is critical to select a buck converter with ultra-low quiescent current, as the system spends the majority of the time in quiet mode and relies on a battery.


Figure 4. An integrated buck converter.

Nanopower buck converter

As an example of high efficiency, the nanopower ultra-low 330 nA quiescent current buck (step-down) DC-DC converter shown in figure 4 operates from a 1,8 to 5,5 V input voltage and supports load currents of up to 175 mA, with peak efficiencies of 96%. While in sleep mode, it consumes only 5 nA of shutdown current. The device is housed in a space-saving 1,42 x 0,89 mm, six-ball wafer-level package. If higher currents are desired based on the power level in the NB-IoT or LTE-M networks, sister parts can deliver higher currents.

Efficiency advantage

Figure 5 shows the efficiency curve of the buck converter with a 3,6 V input and a 1,8 V output. Synchronous rectification at high load, and pulsed operation at light load and ultralight load, assure high efficiency across a wide operating range.

An 87,5% high efficiency operation at 100 µA, and 92% efficiency at 100 mA, make the IC ideal for asset tracking applications. This buck converter has the advantage of several efficiency points compared to alternative solutions.


Figure 5. MAX38640 efficiency curve.

The benefits of high efficiency and smaller footprint go hand in hand, resulting in less heat generation. This helps in designing a smaller, cooler asset tracker, easing concerns of device overheating.

Conclusion

Asset trackers, depending on their specific application, must operate in the field for several weeks to a few years, powered only by small batteries. This type of operation requires careful selection of each block for minimum power consumption. The buck regulator must operate efficiently over a wide input current range, from tens of microamps to hundreds of milliamps. The MAX3864x nanopower buck converter family, with its high efficiency and small size, provides an ideal power solution for asset tracking applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

LoRaWAN-certified sub-GHz module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL5M from ST Microelectronics is the company’s first LoRaWAN-certified module which incorporates two cores, one of them being a wireless stack to optimise the creation of sub-GHz applications.

Read more...
Service excellence with attention to detail
Deman Manufacturing Editor's Choice
The vision of industry pioneers Hugo de Bruyn and Charles Hauman led to the birth of Deman Manufacturing, a company that sets new standards for innovation and performance within the industry.

Read more...
Dual-port USB-C power delivery solution
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s CYPD7272-68LQXQ is the tray packing option of the company’s dual-port USB-C power delivery solution and features an integrated dual-port USB-C PD + DC-DC controller.

Read more...
What is an RF connector?
Spectrum Concepts Editor's Choice Interconnection
If you look across the broader electromagnetic spectrum, the selection of the 3 kHz to 300 GHz frequency range for RF signals is a result of a balance between propagation characteristics, data transmission requirements, regulatory allocations, and the compatibility of electronic components and devices.

Read more...
Ryzen V3000 computer on module
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
SolidRun has recently announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.

Read more...
Collab between Arrow and Infineon
Altron Arrow News
Arrow Electronics, represented by Altron Arrow in South Africa, and its engineering services company, eInfochips, are working with Infineon Technologies to help eInfochip’s customers accelerate the development of EV chargers.

Read more...
Multiprotocol wireless SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The EFR32MG24 Wireless SoCs are ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products.

Read more...
Synchronous step-down controller for GaN FETs
Altron Arrow Multimedia, Videos
The LTC7890 and LTC7891 are low IQ, dual, two-phase synchronous step-down controllers that have GaN drive technology fully optimised for GaN FETs.

Read more...
Precision analogue microcontroller
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADUCM356 series of precision analogue microcontrollers from Analog Devices controls and measures electrochemical sensors including current, voltage, and impedance measurements.

Read more...
Microchip earns certification in vehicle cybersecurity
Altron Arrow News
Microchip Technology’s corporate processes associated with specific automotive work products have recently been audited by a third party, UL Solutions, and certified as compliant to ISO/SAE 21434.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved