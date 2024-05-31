Categories

News



TRX raises R400 000 for Cystic Fibrosis support

31 May 2024 News

TRX Electronics is thrilled to announce the monumental success of the joint TRX Electronics’ and Pachas Restaurant’s golf day held on 15 March 2024 in support of individuals battling Cystic Fibrosis.

Through the incredible generosity of its clients, partners, and sponsors, a remarkable R400 000 was collectively raised to provide vital support and resources for those affected by this condition.

Together, they have shown that when companies unite for a greater good, there is no limit to what can be achieved.


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: [email protected]
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


