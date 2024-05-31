Customer service excellence

IOT Electronics was founded in mid-2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown period, initially operating from a home base. The founder, Giuseppe Schito, started the company out of his passion for the electronic component industry when he realised there was an opportunity in the market. The company has recently moved to new premises after outgrowing its ‘work-from-home’ model.

As a broad-based supplier of electronic components, IOT Electronics works with customers to source required components, including obsolete and hard-to-find stock. The company takes pride in supplying mil-spec and commercial connectors, and full kit solutions are provided to select customers.

Initially conceived with the objective to source quality hard-to-get components, and to supply general electronic components to the South African market, the company has expanded its outlook after seeing the need to add to its services. These additions include full kitting solutions and authenticity testing on certain components through a third-party, both of which have become an important aspect of its component sourcing business model.

The company serves customers in the electronic sectors of contract manufacturing, medical, mining, fleet management, Internet of Things, security, aerospace, military, and communications, and can offer cost saving programmes on all products.

Company values

The company bases its ongoing success on the following six pillars:

• Teamwork: Success is built on collaboration and cooperation with all team members working towards a common customer-oriented goal.

• Reliability: Consistently delivering on promises, maintaining dependable performance, and building trust with both customers and suppliers.

• Commitment: Needs, satisfaction, and success are prioritised to provide an unwavering commitment to customers. IOT Electronics is committed to building long-term relationships based on transparency, integrity, and mutual respect.

• Quality: Being committed to delivering products and services of the highest quality, exceeding industry standards.

• Respect: The company believes that treating everyone with respect, dignity, fairness, and consideration is essential to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

• Integrity: The company believes that it is paramount to uphold the values of honesty, transparency, and ethical conduct in all its business practices, thereby fostering mutual trust with customers, suppliers, and colleagues.

The company’s long-term vision is to be the first-choice electronic component supplier, recognised for its unwavering commitment to quality, products, and customer satisfaction. With a goal to revolutionise the electronics supply industry by providing excellent customer service and support, they are able to promote the success of their customers in a continuously evolving landscape. Through collaboration and integrity, IOT Electronics aims to be the trusted partner of choice to deliver quality services.

For more information contact IOT Electronics, +27 11 568 2736 , [email protected], www.iotelectronics.co.za

