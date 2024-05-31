VF370 SBC module proving itself in military ops

Pretoria-based electronics company, Etion Create, a subsidiary of Reunert Applied Electronics, has now matured its VF370 3U OpenVPX Single Board Computer (SBC) module to operational service. This embedded product is a critical component in Electronic Warfare Self Protection Systems (EWSPS) used in both helicopters, fixed wing and fighter aircraft.

ÒIt has been many years in the making, but Etion CreateÕs embedded products, like our VF370 3U OpenVPX SBC and the widely used CM120 COM Express Type 10 module, both Intel powered, are proving their mettle,Ó said Tobie van Loggerenberg, executive manager business development. ÒIt is testament to our design and manufacturing capability that the VF370 module has been selected by global defence company Saab for their Integrated Defensive Aids Suite, the IDAS-310, launched last year.Ó

He explained that the VF370 module is now rated at technology readiness level TRL9, the highest maturity level rating. TRLs were originally developed by NASA in the 1970s for technologies in space exploration.

Numerous aircraft types in more than 15 countries are equipped with SaabÕs IDAS suite, which provide warning against threats like radarÕs, infrared guided missiles, and battlefield laser systems.

The VF370 is a 3U OpenVPX SBC module that utilises the Intel Atom E3900 series of embedded processors, Intel Cyclone V FPGA technology, and an FMC mezzanine site, to provide a module with scalable processing power and flexible I/O options for reduced SWaP applications. It is available in standard air-cooled and rugged conduction-cooled versions. The VF370 is fully designed and manufactured by Etion Create.

