MCUs offering more design freedom

31 May 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The STM32H7R and STM32H7S are the fastest STM32 MCUs at 600 MHz, and the most cost-effective STM32H7s, thanks to their smaller flash memory. They target integrators who must use external storage and will, therefore, be able to lower their bill of materials by choosing an MCU better tailored to their needs.

Additionally, while there’s less flash, the STM32H7R and STM32H7S are the first to support bootflash instead of the traditional boot ROM. Some also offer a NeoChrom GPU. Consequently, as consumers demand that embedded systems get better graphics, thus forcing designers to rethink their hardware configuration, the STM32H7S and STM32H7R are making rich and modern UIs far more accessible.

The general-purpose line, the STM32H7R3/S3, features a Chrom-ART accelerator for 2D graphics. It has already help optimise numerous graphical user interfaces by fetching assets from memory faster, and accelerating operations like 2D copies, transparencies, or alpha-blending. Overall, these computations would take about twice as long, in some cases, if handled by the CPU. Consequently, Chrom-ART has enabled modern UIs on even the most constrained devices like smartwatches and wearables.

The STM32H7R7/S7 provides the NeoChrom GPU. The hardware IP is a 2.5D accelerator, optimising texture mapping with bilinear and point sampling. It therefore accelerates animations and drawing operations, thus offloading the Cortex-M7 by up to 90%. Furthermore, Neochrom GPU has an 8-bit Octal Serial Peripheral Interface (OSPI) or a 16-bit high-speed interface (HSPI) to fetch assets from the external memory modules faster, and deliver them to the L2 cache.

The only difference between the STM32H7R and STM32H7S is that the latter focuses on security. The STM32H7S can decrypt and encrypt information from the RAM on the fly.


Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Avnet Silica


