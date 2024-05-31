Categories

Avnet Silica expands its embedded vision solutions portfolio

31 May 2024 Opto-Electronics

Avnet Silica has welcomed Allied Vision, manufacturer of high-quality industrial camera modules and lenses, into its linecard as an EMEA-wide franchise. The agreement provides customers with complementary support for varied needs, from optics over cameras to image processing on embedded SoCs, through Avnet Silica’s EMEA Software and Services team.

Allied Vision’s strategic positioning in Germany enables Avnet Silica customers to leverage short lead times and swiftly meet market demands, offering a variety of image sensors in one unified housing and driver API. The supplier demonstrates its commitment to high-quality manufacturing through active sensor and lens alignment, enhancing image quality and streamlining data processing. Moreover, compliance with ISO 13485 medical certification underscores Allied Vision’s dedication to international standards for medical devices, building trust with customers, and opening new market opportunities.

Avnet Silica Software and Services EMEA’s mainline driver for Alvium cameras has been integrated and accepted into the Linux kernel. “The mainline driver’s availability for our Alvium platform marks an extremely important milestone, not only for the cooperation between Allied Vision and Avnet Silica, but also for all users. This driver ensures optimal compatibility with current and future embedded vision solutions, and simplifies the integration of Alvium cameras into Linux and ARM platforms,” said Torben Maschmann, director software and quality assurance, Allied Vision.

“We are delighted to welcome Allied Vision as a supplier,” added Michael Roeder, senior manager, Avnet Silica software and services EMEA. “Maintaining the Windows and Linux drivers by Avnet Silica not only offers our customers a one-stop-shop for integration and prototyping support and end-to-end vision consulting, but also ensures optimal compatibility and an actively maintained, seamless evaluation and prototyping ecosystem for all our major SoC franchises, such as AMD, NXP and Renesas.”


