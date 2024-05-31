High-resolution TFT display

The RFB606750A series by Raystar is a state-of-the-art 6,75-inch TFT LCD module featuring a sophisticated bar-type design and an impressive resolution of 480 x 1280 pixels. Engineered with cutting-edge IPS technology, this display ensures exceptional clarity and detail from wide viewing angles, guaranteeing an immersive viewing experience whether observed from the front, sides, or top.

The RFB606750A series offers two distinct options to accommodate a variety of interface requirements:

1. Equipped with the FL7703NI-G5-DP driver IC supporting the MIPI interface.

2. Featuring the NV3051F-L driver IC supporting the LVDS Interface.

This enables seamless integration into various systems, providing users with easy installation and a high level of compatibility.

Crafted for optimal performance across a multitude of sectors, including industrial control displays, audio, video, gaming, and entertainment, the RFB606750A series delivers excellent visual experiences. Its sleek portrait mode orientation exudes modern elegance, while its compatibility with landscape mode enhances its versatility, catering to a wide range of installation preferences and applications.

Credit(s)

Surn Technologies





