Opto-Electronics



RGB-LED automotive application development kit

31 May 2024 Opto-Electronics

The ADK81116 from Melexis is an application development kit designed to simplify the development of dynamic RGB-LED automotive applications.

This comprehensive solution comes with pre-loaded configurable firmware (variant MLX81116KLW-AAE-150-RE), which eliminates the need for firmware development, replacing it with straightforward calibration and configuration through a user-friendly graphic user interface (GUI).

Included in the application development kit is a:

• Wiring harness.

• Power supply.

• Evaluation lighting strip with 30 RGB LEDs in multiplex mode driven by five MLX81116AAE IC drivers.

To begin using the ADK81116 development kit, all that is needed is the Melexis Universal Master (MUM, not included) for configuring and simulating the end application.

This development kit results in reduced workload for automotive applications. It has the ability to connect multiple strips. The kit features 16-bit colour control, with a high mixing accuracy.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


