n-type solar module sets world record

Trina Solar’s proprietary 210 mm n-type i-TOPCon module has achieved a maximum power output of 740,6 W, setting a new world record and certification by TÜV SÜD, according to its State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. It is the 26th time that Trina Solar has set world records in PV module conversion efficiency and output power.

“Every breakthrough is the result of our relentless pursuit of technological innovation and excellence,” said Gao Jifan, chairman and CEO of Trina Solar and director of the State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology. “This sustained leadership in i-TOPCon technology underscores Trina Solar’s competitiveness and drive in spearheading the 700 W+ era and 210 mm n-type advanced technology platform. Fostering and safeguarding innovation also serves as a growth catalyst for the industry.”

The latest achievement is made possible by a sophisticated integration of advanced processes including i-TOPCon, laser-induced firing, edge passivation, high-resistance dense grids, and high-density encapsulation technology for low-resistance connections. These innovations have significantly improved cell passivation, maximised optical utilisation, and minimised electrical losses, resulting in a substantial increase in module power and efficiency.

Trina Solar was an early mover of n-type technology, and leads the way in the industrial application of i-TOPCon technology. It set the first world record in industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cells in 2015 and took the lead in promoting TOPCon cell technology from the laboratory to industrialisation in 2018. Trina Solar announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules last August, the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700 W. The company has upgraded its i-TOPCon technology, and the power output of its 210 mm n-type module reached 720,53 W, the highest among mass-producible TOPCon modules.

For more information visit www.trinasolar.com






