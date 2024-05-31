Snap-in capacitors with increased compactness

TDK Corporation has announced the new EPCOS B43659 series of snap-in aluminium electrolytic capacitors. This is the next generation of ultra-compact general-purpose components for voltages of 450 V DC, featuring an extremely high CV product.
The EPCOS B43659 series provides the same features and serves the same applications as the previous series; however, this series is much more compact. In case sizes of only 22 x 25 mm to 35 x 50 mm (D x H), these components achieve capacitances ranging from 140 to 1030 µF. In addition to the standard versions with two terminals, versions with three terminals are also available to ensure correct installation.
Essential performance features include a high ripple current capability of up to 7,01 A at 120 Hz and a temperature of 60°C, and a service life of at least 2000 hours at a maximum operating temperature of 105°C.
The role of passives in emerging applications
Passive Components
Mouser Electronics has released a new eBook in collaboration with Bourns, exploring the role of passives in emerging electronics applications, including renewables, hybrids, and electric vehicles.
Read more...PCB connectors for power systems Phoenix Contact
Passive Components
With the new PC 6 PCB connectors with screw connection, Phoenix Contact’s classic connection technology is available with enhanced touch protection for the new pin connector pattern.
Read more...SPE connector range Phoenix Contact
Passive Components
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) is a communication technology that realises Industry 4.0 and IIoT applications, and Phoenix Contact’s Combicon range are ideal for SPE connections.
Read more...TDK expands MLCC series RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series of multilayer ceramic capacitors, currently being the highest capacitance in 100 V products for automotive applications.