Snap-in capacitors with increased compactness

31 May 2024 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has announced the new EPCOS B43659 series of snap-in aluminium electrolytic capacitors. This is the next generation of ultra-compact general-purpose components for voltages of 450 V DC, featuring an extremely high CV product.

The EPCOS B43659 series provides the same features and serves the same applications as the previous series; however, this series is much more compact. In case sizes of only 22 x 25 mm to 35 x 50 mm (D x H), these components achieve capacitances ranging from 140 to 1030 µF. In addition to the standard versions with two terminals, versions with three terminals are also available to ensure correct installation.

Essential performance features include a high ripple current capability of up to 7,01 A at 120 Hz and a temperature of 60°C, and a service life of at least 2000 hours at a maximum operating temperature of 105°C.

For more information contact RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9300, [email protected], za.rs-online.com

