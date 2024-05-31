Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Easily incorporate embedded security

31 May 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

To provide developers with an embedded security solution that allows them to design applications that comply with new security regulations being implemented, Microchip Technology has announced the new family of PIC32CK 32-bit microcontrollers. These MCUs incorporate an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM) subsystem, and Arm Cortex-M33 core featuring TrustZone technology to help isolate and secure the device.

Microchip’s latest innovation for mid-range MCUs provides designers with a cost-effective embedded security solution for their products that meets the latest cybersecurity mandates. The inclusion of an HSM provides a high level of security for authentication, secure debug, secure boot, and secure updates, while TrustZone technology provides an additional level of protection for key software functions. The HSM can accelerate a wide range of symmetric and asymmetric cryptography standards, true random number generation, and secure key management.

The PIC32CK MCUs from Microchip are designed to support ISO 26262 functional safety and ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity standards. For increased flexibility and cost efficiency, the PIC32CK MCU family offers a wide range of options to tune the level of security, memory and connectivity bandwidth, based on the end application’s requirements.


