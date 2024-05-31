Large memory footprint MCU

The PG26 family of microcontrollers from Silicon Labs are its largest memory footprint units to date. The EFM32PG26 32-bit MCU family is a software-compatible, MCU-only version of the EFR32xG26 wireless SoC platform. PG26 32-bit MCUs are ideal for enabling a wide range of low-power and high-performance embedded IoT applications.

The highly efficient PG26 offers an 80 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 with LCD controller, rich analogue and communication peripherals, low current consumption, and many GPIOs to address complex systems. The PG26 is also equipped with a hardware AI/ML accelerator, allowing for faster inferencing at the edge with lower power consumption. The range features up to 2 MB of Flash and 256 kB of RAM.

