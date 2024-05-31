Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Large memory footprint MCU

31 May 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The PG26 family of microcontrollers from Silicon Labs are its largest memory footprint units to date. The EFM32PG26 32-bit MCU family is a software-compatible, MCU-only version of the EFR32xG26 wireless SoC platform. PG26 32-bit MCUs are ideal for enabling a wide range of low-power and high-performance embedded IoT applications.

The highly efficient PG26 offers an 80 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 with LCD controller, rich analogue and communication peripherals, low current consumption, and many GPIOs to address complex systems. The PG26 is also equipped with a hardware AI/ML accelerator, allowing for faster inferencing at the edge with lower power consumption. The range features up to 2 MB of Flash and 256 kB of RAM.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: The future of home security
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’

Read more...
Webinar: The Cyber Resilience Act
DSP, Micros & Memory
To foster more secure cyberspaces, regulators are reacting by defining cybersecurity frameworks for devices manufacturers.

Read more...
High-performance energy efficient BLE SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs has introduced its latest integrated chip, the BG26 SoC, with embedded Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth mesh systems.

Read more...
Easily incorporate embedded security
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has announced the new family of PIC32CK 32-bit microcontrollers that incorporate an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM) subsystem.

Read more...
Adaptive computing for big data sets
NuVision Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
The new AMD Alveo V80 compute accelerator, powered by the AMD Versal HBM adaptive SoC, is built for memory-intensive workloads in HPC, data analytics, network security, storage acceleration, and financial technology.

Read more...
MCUs offering more design freedom
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H7R and STM32H7S are the fastest STM32 MCUs at 600 MHz, and the most cost-effective STM32H7s, thanks to their smaller flash memory.

Read more...
Webinar: Embedded MCU development with VS Code
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Recently, embedded microcontroller developers are exploring ways to bring devices to market faster by taking advantage of the lightweight yet powerful features of VS Code.

Read more...
VF370 SBC module proving itself in military ops
Etion Create DSP, Micros & Memory
South African electronics company Etion Create’s VF370 3U OpenVPX Single Board Computer module is now proving itself in military operations.

Read more...
PolarFire SoC FPGA
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Developed on Microchip’s radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA, it is the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a flight-proven PolarFire FPGA fabric.

Read more...
General-purpose evaluation board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved