Large memory footprint MCU

The PG26 family of microcontrollers from Silicon Labs are its largest memory footprint units to date. The EFM32PG26 32-bit MCU family is a software-compatible, MCU-only version of the EFR32xG26 wireless SoC platform. PG26 32-bit MCUs are ideal for enabling a wide range of low-power and high-performance embedded IoT applications.
The highly efficient PG26 offers an 80 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 with LCD controller, rich analogue and communication peripherals, low current consumption, and many GPIOs to address complex systems. The PG26 is also equipped with a hardware AI/ML accelerator, allowing for faster inferencing at the edge with lower power consumption. The range features up to 2 MB of Flash and 256 kB of RAM.
Webinar: The future of home security Infineon Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’
Read more...Easily incorporate embedded security Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has announced the new family of PIC32CK 32-bit microcontrollers that incorporate an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM) subsystem.
Read more...Adaptive computing for big data sets NuVision Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The new AMD Alveo V80 compute accelerator, powered by the AMD Versal HBM adaptive SoC, is built for memory-intensive workloads in HPC, data analytics, network security, storage acceleration, and financial technology.
Read more...PolarFire SoC FPGA ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Developed on Microchip’s radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA, it is the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a flight-proven PolarFire FPGA fabric.
Read more...General-purpose evaluation board Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.