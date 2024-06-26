Webinar: Designing for AMD Versal adaptive SoCs
31 May 2024
DSP, Micros & Memory
Versal adaptive SoCs are software-programmable, heterogeneous compute platforms that combine processing cores, programmable logic, and AI Engines. The latest Versal AI Edge devices feature AI engines that are suitable for both DSP and machine learning applications.
Most designs using the Versal devices will be heterogeneous, in that a portion of the design will be done utilising the FPGA fabric and the high-performance signal processing functions in the AI Engines.
This webinar will show an example design that targets the programmable logic and AI Engines in a Versal AI Edge device. The design is developed using model-based design with the Vitis Model Composer and Simulink. This design can then be deployed on a Versal AI Edge platform such as VE2302 SOM developed by Avnet.
Date: 26 June 2024
Time: 16:00 SAST
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3RnZDja
