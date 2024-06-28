MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.
The board features the LENA-R8, a compact, multi-mode LTE Cat 1bis module from u-blox that supports 14 LTE bands, four GSM/GPRS bands for universal connectivity, and integrated u-blox GNSS for precise global tracking. The board facilitates seamless communication via UART, and includes a USB interface for comprehensive device management and firmware updates. Key features include dual LED indicators for operational status, flexible power options, and a nano SIM card holder supporting various SIM voltages.
Ideally suited for IoT applications requiring broad global coverage and high-performance location services, the 4G LTE&GNSS Click board is a powerful tool for developers in the tracking and telematics markets. 4G LTE&GNSS Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard.
Arduino’s AKX00051 PLC starter kit TRX Electronics
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.
Lunar Lake AI CPU for portable computing
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm’s processors.
Radiation-tolerant microcontroller Avnet Silica
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.
Cortex-M85-based MCU for motor control Future Electronics
The RA8T1 series of 32-bit microcontrollers from Renesas features Arm’s AI-capable, highest-performance M-class core with Helium and TrustZone technology for secure, advanced motor control designs.
Webinar: The future of home security Infineon Technologies
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’
Easily incorporate embedded security Avnet Silica
Microchip Technology has announced the new family of PIC32CK 32-bit microcontrollers that incorporate an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM) subsystem.