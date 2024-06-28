Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



4G LTE&GNSS Click board for tracking applications

28 June 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.

The board features the LENA-R8, a compact, multi-mode LTE Cat 1bis module from u-blox that supports 14 LTE bands, four GSM/GPRS bands for universal connectivity, and integrated u-blox GNSS for precise global tracking. The board facilitates seamless communication via UART, and includes a USB interface for comprehensive device management and firmware updates. Key features include dual LED indicators for operational status, flexible power options, and a nano SIM card holder supporting various SIM voltages.

Ideally suited for IoT applications requiring broad global coverage and high-performance location services, the 4G LTE&GNSS Click board is a powerful tool for developers in the tracking and telematics markets. 4G LTE&GNSS Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 022 5323
Fax: 086 569 5965
Email: mail@dizzy.co.za
www: www.dizzy.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Dizzy Enterprises


