Avnet Silica adds first provisioning services through NXP’s EdgeLock 2GO

Avnet Silica has announced its cooperation with NXP Semiconductors to bring secure provisioning services to OEM and EMS customers. This consolidates the distributor’s long-standing collaboration with NXP. The cooperation allows Avnet Silica to be the first NXP programming partner to deliver the EdgeLock 2GO service for compatible devices.
The Avnet Silica secure provisioning machine is connected to NXP’s EdgeLock 2GO cloud-based solution to streamline the provisioning process of OEM devices and ensure quality of service. This joint solution allows OEM or EMS customers to configure, generate, and manage their device credentials via the NXP EdgeLock 2GO service. They can then receive the credentials already programmed into the silicon by Avnet Silica, removing the need for OEM or EMS customers to connect on their own.
The Avnet Silica and NXP EdgeLock 2GO secure provisioning solution supports key and certificate injection such as Matter certificates and cloud authentication. Other available services include secure boot mechanism injection and firmware programming for IP protection; customers also have the safety of avoiding counterfeit devices through transparent product distribution tracking.
“We have worked with NXP to enable provisioning for EdgeLock 2GO-compatible devices in our Product Modification Center in Poing, Germany. This new service allows our customers to receive securely provisioned devices. By using our secure provisioning service, OEMs have a quality-assured service and ease of traceability, to help avoid the grey market,” commented Romain Tesniere, business development manager IoT & security at Avnet Silica.
