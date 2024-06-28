Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Avnet Silica adds first provisioning services through NXP’s EdgeLock 2GO

28 June 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Avnet Silica has announced its cooperation with NXP Semiconductors to bring secure provisioning services to OEM and EMS customers. This consolidates the distributor’s long-standing collaboration with NXP. The cooperation allows Avnet Silica to be the first NXP programming partner to deliver the EdgeLock 2GO service for compatible devices.

The Avnet Silica secure provisioning machine is connected to NXP’s EdgeLock 2GO cloud-based solution to streamline the provisioning process of OEM devices and ensure quality of service. This joint solution allows OEM or EMS customers to configure, generate, and manage their device credentials via the NXP EdgeLock 2GO service. They can then receive the credentials already programmed into the silicon by Avnet Silica, removing the need for OEM or EMS customers to connect on their own.

The Avnet Silica and NXP EdgeLock 2GO secure provisioning solution supports key and certificate injection such as Matter certificates and cloud authentication. Other available services include secure boot mechanism injection and firmware programming for IP protection; customers also have the safety of avoiding counterfeit devices through transparent product distribution tracking.

“We have worked with NXP to enable provisioning for EdgeLock 2GO-compatible devices in our Product Modification Center in Poing, Germany. This new service allows our customers to receive securely provisioned devices. By using our secure provisioning service, OEMs have a quality-assured service and ease of traceability, to help avoid the grey market,” commented Romain Tesniere, business development manager IoT & security at Avnet Silica.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: avnet-silica-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Arduino’s AKX00051 PLC starter kit
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.

Read more...
4G LTE&GNSS Click board for tracking applications
Dizzy Enterprises DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.

Read more...
Lunar Lake AI CPU for portable computing
DSP, Micros & Memory
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm’s processors.

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant microcontroller
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.

Read more...
Cortex-M85-based MCU for motor control
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The RA8T1 series of 32-bit microcontrollers from Renesas features Arm’s AI-capable, highest-performance M-class core with Helium and TrustZone technology for secure, advanced motor control designs.

Read more...
Webinar: Designing for AMD Versal adaptive SoCs
DSP, Micros & Memory
This webinar will show an example design that targets the programmable logic and AI Engines in a Versal AI Edge device.

Read more...
Webinar: The future of home security
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’

Read more...
Webinar: The Cyber Resilience Act
DSP, Micros & Memory
To foster more secure cyberspaces, regulators are reacting by defining cybersecurity frameworks for devices manufacturers.

Read more...
Avnet Silica expands its embedded vision solutions portfolio
Avnet Silica Opto-Electronics
Collaboration with camera module manufacturer Allied Vision includes a complete set of mainline drivers in the Linux kernel.

Read more...
Touchscreen controller family gets additional security features
Avnet Silica Opto-Electronics
Microchip’s ATMXT2952TD 2.0 family of touch controllers now offer cryptographic authentication and data encryption.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved