Lunar Lake AI CPU for portable computing
28 June 2024
DSP, Micros & Memory
Intel’s latest Core Ultra processor is unlike any that came before it. The company is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm’s processors.
Intel is again targeting the low power aspect of its new platform in a bid to outdo Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon X Elite range. All the of E-cores in Lunar Lake have been moved to a low-power architecture, which will result in power savings while simultaneously providing a performance boost.
In a move that has surprised industry, Lunar Lake has also done away with hyperthreading, instead opting for more single-threaded cores on the CPU to handle the workload. This will hopefully produce better performance for high-intensity tasks.
Following in the footsteps of Apple and their new M-series CPUs, Intel now have embedded DRAM onto the chip package. Initially, Lunar Lake will be available with 16 or 32 GB of DRAM. This will provide faster access to RAM theoretically producing better performance, but at the disadvantage of not being able to upgrade at a later stage.
These CPUs will be popping up in laptops starting in H2 2024.
For more information, visit www.intel.com
