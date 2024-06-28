316 stainless steel enclosures

28 June 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Enclosure Solutions’ range of stainless steel wall mount panel enclosures are manufactured from 316 stainless steel.

316 stainless steel is generally composed of 16 to 18% chromium, 10 to 14% nickel, 2 to 3% molybdenum, and a small percentage of carbon. Adding the molybdenum to the alloy increases its corrosion resistance compared to other grades of stainless steel, making it perfectly suitable for use in corrosive environments such as chemical plants, refineries, and in marine applications.

Enclosure Solutions’ panels are powder coated to a minimum of 60 micron textured polyester coating, which further enhances the resistance to corrosion and chemical agents. Chassis plates or mounting plates are manufactured to 2 mm mild steel and come standard with each enclosure.

The standard finishes available for the ME stainless steel range of enclosures are brushed or powder coated in a B26 Orange and RAL 7032 Grey.

Credit(s)

Enclosure Solutions





