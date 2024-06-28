316 stainless steel enclosures

Enclosure Solutions’ range of stainless steel wall mount panel enclosures are manufactured from 316 stainless steel.
316 stainless steel is generally composed of 16 to 18% chromium,10 to 14% nickel,2 to 3% molybdenum, and a small percentage of carbon. Adding the molybdenum to the alloy increases its corrosion resistance compared to other grades of stainless steel, making it perfectly suitable for use in corrosive environments such as chemical plants, refineries, and in marine applications.
Enclosure Solutions’ panels are powder coated to a minimum of 60 micron textured polyester coating, which further enhances the resistance to corrosion and chemical agents. Chassis plates or mounting plates are manufactured to 2 mm mild steel and come standard with each enclosure.
The standard finishes available for the ME stainless steel range of enclosures are brushed or powder coated in a B26 Orange and RAL 7032 Grey.
Efficient and flexible cable marking system RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Legrand’s cable marking systems have been designed not only for flexibility and reliability, but for easy installation and optimum safety in any application.
Read more...Samtec launches new Nitrowave cable Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Samtec’s Nitrowave is a new, high-performance cable technology that is phase and amplitude stable, and has improved stability with flexure over time.
Read more...Enclosure cooling systems Elen Enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen Enclosures ClimaSys CU cooling units are available in three models depending on their installation: roof-mounted, side-mounted, or floor-standing.
Read more...Refrigerant-free panel cooling ATI Systems
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The exterior of all our refrigerant-free switch cabinet coolers in the Basic series has been designed to provide IP55 protection.
Read more...Five tips to help select the right connector Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This article aims to provide a few design tips from a connector company veteran that are practical and commonsensical, and will hopefully help in the selection of the right connector set for a particular applications.
Read more...Efficient crimping during installation RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Legrand’s Starfix crimping tools efficiently perform four functions in one operation, offering time savings of more than 50% compared with traditional tools.
Read more...Stainless steel pushbutton enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
he HYPB series from Hammond is a hygienic type 4X stainless steel pushbutton enclosure designed for use in environments where regular high temperature, high-pressure washdowns are required.