Swing-out industrial wall-mount rack cabinet

Hammond Manufacturing’s new industrial wall-mount rack cabinet offers dual access to equipment via the double hinge design. The main body and door can swing open from right to left, while the entire cabinet can be flipped 180° to mount, and swing left to right.

All options are available with either a solid or a window door, and the door itself is removable for ease of access when installing rack-mount equipment. The middle section swings 130° to the rear pan, allowing for easy access and maintenance.

The cabinet comes in three options:

• N version comes without climate control and has no cutouts.

• F version includes rear and door filters that maintain UL Type 12 ratings.

• A version comes bundled with a 900-1300 BTU air conditioner shipped inside the cabinet.

Both the door and middle section include draw-latching locks, both keyed the same, while an optional padlock kit is also available. A heavy-duty wall mounting back pan can be used for cable entry, and the rear of the enclosure includes factory-installed external mounting feet.

