Swing-out industrial wall-mount rack cabinet

Hammond Manufacturing’s new industrial wall-mount rack cabinet offers dual access to equipment via the double hinge design. The main body and door can swing open from right to left, while the entire cabinet can be flipped 180° to mount, and swing left to right.
All options are available with either a solid or a window door, and the door itself is removable for ease of access when installing rack-mount equipment. The middle section swings 130° to the rear pan, allowing for easy access and maintenance.
The cabinet comes in three options:
• N version comes without climate control and has no cutouts.
• F version includes rear and door filters that maintain UL Type 12 ratings.
• A version comes bundled with a 900-1300 BTU air conditioner shipped inside the cabinet.
Both the door and middle section include draw-latching locks, both keyed the same, while an optional padlock kit is also available. A heavy-duty wall mounting back pan can be used for cable entry, and the rear of the enclosure includes factory-installed external mounting feet.
Efficient and flexible cable marking system RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Legrand’s cable marking systems have been designed not only for flexibility and reliability, but for easy installation and optimum safety in any application.
Read more...Samtec launches new Nitrowave cable Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Samtec’s Nitrowave is a new, high-performance cable technology that is phase and amplitude stable, and has improved stability with flexure over time.
Read more...316 stainless steel enclosures Enclosure Solutions
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
316 adds molybdenum to the alloy increasing its corrosion resistance compared to other grades of stainless steel, making it perfectly suitable for use in corrosive environments such as chemical plants, refineries, and in marine applications.
Read more...Enclosure cooling systems Elen Enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen Enclosures ClimaSys CU cooling units are available in three models depending on their installation: roof-mounted, side-mounted, or floor-standing.
Read more...Refrigerant-free panel cooling ATI Systems
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The exterior of all our refrigerant-free switch cabinet coolers in the Basic series has been designed to provide IP55 protection.
Read more...Five tips to help select the right connector Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This article aims to provide a few design tips from a connector company veteran that are practical and commonsensical, and will hopefully help in the selection of the right connector set for a particular applications.
Read more...Efficient crimping during installation RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Legrand’s Starfix crimping tools efficiently perform four functions in one operation, offering time savings of more than 50% compared with traditional tools.
Read more...Stainless steel pushbutton enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
he HYPB series from Hammond is a hygienic type 4X stainless steel pushbutton enclosure designed for use in environments where regular high temperature, high-pressure washdowns are required.