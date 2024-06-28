Enclosure cooling systems

Elen Enclosures ClimaSys CU cooling units are available in three models, depending on their installation.
These units can either be roof-mounted, side-mounted, or floor-standing depending on available space and particular application.
These cooling units range in size from 300 W up to the largest at 3,850 kW and all units feature an electronic thermostat for precise temperature control. A new internal grid is designed for safety, and easy cleaning and maintenance.
All units use environmentally friendly gas R134a (HFC) as its cooling medium. Included in all models is an alarm signal for a door contact and a digital screen to control and monitor the temperature setting. An evaporation condensation water unit ranging from 800 W to 15 kW is integrated. All models have either an IP55/IP54 rating for internal use, or IP34 for external use.
