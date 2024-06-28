Refrigerant-free panel cooling

ATI Systems’ refrigerant-free cabinet and enclosure coolers are designed for use in small switch cabinets/enclosures. They still offer all the advantages of the larger refrigerant-free switch cabinet coolers:
• Installation in any position.
• Quick start-up by a simple mains connection.
• Interchangeability with a more powerful switch cabinet cooler of the same size.
The Basic series refrigerant-free switch cabinet coolers are highly effective due to their high efficiency at an affordable price. The exterior of all our refrigerant-free switch cabinet coolers in the Basic series has been designed to provide IP55 protection.
These cooling systems utilise a Peltier heat transfer block mounted on a heatsink with a forced-air cooling fan to aid the transfer of heat through the heatsink. The coolers are available in a single or double fan unit and range in size from 50 W nominal power up to 200 W units.
