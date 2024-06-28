Pre-integrated IT rack for demanding edge applications

The proliferation of edge computing use cases has shifted critical equipment and data from the protected confines of the data centre to more demanding environments where heat, humidity, air quality, and physical security are significant challenges. Recognising this new reality, Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv SmartCabinet ID, an all-in-one, fully sealed single-rack enclosure that delivers cooling, power, and environmental protection for applications at the network edge. The SmartCabinet ID is available in North America and in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with multiple rack sizes and cooling capacity options, including 24U and 42U racks, and 3,5 kW and 7,0 kW of cooling capacity.

The sealed SmartCabinet ID solution protects the enclosed IT equipment against dirt, dust, and fluctuating temperatures typical of warehouses, factory floors, and other common edge locations. It is IP54-rated for water-resistance, providing protection in case of indoor sprinkler system activation. Integrated emergency fans also provide backup cooling in the event of a power outage or a primary cooling module failure.

A built-in touchscreen display with communication capabilities enables local or remote monitoring and control of key components, while alarms and notifications for local and remote users can be customised to alert to out-of-spec ambient conditions. Optional electronic locks can be provided on the front and rear doors, with the ability to track access and customise for authorised users.

The SmartCabinet ID addresses another challenge common to sites at the edge of the network by maximising space utilisation, a core principle of its design. Both its integrated cooling solution and the power management block, which provides power to the cooling, display, emergency fans and sensors, use zero U-space in the rack, preserving valuable space for servers and other IT equipment.

