Radiation-tolerant microcontroller

28 June 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Designed for space-constrained applications, where size and weight are of critical importance, Microchip’s SAMD21RT is available in a small footprint of 10 x 10 mm. Running at up to 48 MHz, the SAMD21RT delivers high-performance processing for harsh environments. The device integrates analogue functions including an ADC with up to 20 channels, a DAC, and analogue comparators.

To withstand harsh environments, including radiation and extreme temperatures, the SAMD21RT can operate in temperatures ranging from -40 to 125°C and provides a high level of radiation tolerance with a Total Ionizing Dose (TID) capability up to 50 krad and Single Event Latch-up (SEL) immunity up to 78 MeV.cm2/mg.

A comprehensive system solution for space applications is offered, with many devices that can be designed around the SAMD21RT MCU including FPGAs, power and discrete devices, memory products, communication interfaces, and oscillators.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





