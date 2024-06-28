Radiation-tolerant microcontroller

Designed for space-constrained applications, where size and weight are of critical importance, Microchip’s SAMD21RT is available in a small footprint of 10 x 10 mm. Running at up to 48 MHz, the SAMD21RT delivers high-performance processing for harsh environments. The device integrates analogue functions including an ADC with up to 20 channels, a DAC, and analogue comparators.
To withstand harsh environments, including radiation and extreme temperatures, the SAMD21RT can operate in temperatures ranging from -40 to 125°C and provides a high level of radiation tolerance with a Total Ionizing Dose (TID) capability up to 50 krad and Single Event Latch-up (SEL) immunity up to 78 MeV.cm2/mg.
A comprehensive system solution for space applications is offered, with many devices that can be designed around the SAMD21RT MCU including FPGAs, power and discrete devices, memory products, communication interfaces, and oscillators.
Arduino’s AKX00051 PLC starter kit TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.
Read more...4G LTE&GNSS Click board for tracking applications Dizzy Enterprises
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.
Read more...Lunar Lake AI CPU for portable computing
DSP, Micros & Memory
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm’s processors.
Read more...Cortex-M85-based MCU for motor control Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The RA8T1 series of 32-bit microcontrollers from Renesas features Arm’s AI-capable, highest-performance M-class core with Helium and TrustZone technology for secure, advanced motor control designs.
Read more...Webinar: The future of home security Infineon Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’