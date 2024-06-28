Cortex-M85-based MCU for motor control

Based on an Arm Cortex-M85 core running at up to 480 MHz, these MCUs from Renesas are capable of advanced calculations for the most complex movements. This architecture is supported by 1 or 2 MB of code Flash memory with dual-bank capability, 12 kB of data Flash, and 1 MB of SRAM.
Arm Helium technology enhances the capabilities of these MCUs to give lower power consumption and additional functionality. This includes high-level AI at the edge or digital signal processing, with four times the machine learning performance, when compared to existing Cortex-M7 devices.
To serve as a basis for a complete motor control system, the RA8T1 devices have 14-channel PWM timers operating at 120 MHz, two 21-channel ADCs with three-channel sample and hold, and two DACs. These MCUs also support I3C, Ethernet MAC, CAN FD, and USB 2.0 full-speed communications.
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm’s processors.
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’