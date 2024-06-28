Cortex-M85-based MCU for motor control

28 June 2024

Based on an Arm Cortex-M85 core running at up to 480 MHz, these MCUs from Renesas are capable of advanced calculations for the most complex movements. This architecture is supported by 1 or 2 MB of code Flash memory with dual-bank capability, 12 kB of data Flash, and 1 MB of SRAM.

Arm Helium technology enhances the capabilities of these MCUs to give lower power consumption and additional functionality. This includes high-level AI at the edge or digital signal processing, with four times the machine learning performance, when compared to existing Cortex-M7 devices.

To serve as a basis for a complete motor control system, the RA8T1 devices have 14-channel PWM timers operating at 120 MHz, two 21-channel ADCs with three-channel sample and hold, and two DACs. These MCUs also support I3C, Ethernet MAC, CAN FD, and USB 2.0 full-speed communications.

