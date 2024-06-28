Precision op-amp

28 June 2024 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are single/dual robust, precision, rail-to-rail input/output operational amplifiers with inputs that operate from −VS to +VS and beyond, which is referred to as Over-The-Top. The devices feature offset voltages of <40 μA, input bias currents of <10 nA, and can operate on single or split supplies that range from 3,15 to 50 V. The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 draws 1,5 mA of quiescent current per channel.

The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are unity-gain stable and can drive loads requiring up to 20 mA per channel. The devices can also drive capacitive loads as large as 100 pF. Each amplifier is available with low power shutdown.

The ADA4099-1 is available in a standard, six-lead, package while the ADA4099-2 is available in an eight- or 10-lead package. Suitable applications include industrial sensor conditioning, supply current sensing, battery and power supply monitoring, and 4 to 20 mA transmitters.

