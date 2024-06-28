Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Precision op-amp

28 June 2024 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are single/dual robust, precision, rail-to-rail input/output operational amplifiers with inputs that operate from −VS to +VS and beyond, which is referred to as Over-The-Top. The devices feature offset voltages of <40 μA, input bias currents of <10 nA, and can operate on single or split supplies that range from 3,15 to 50 V. The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 draws 1,5 mA of quiescent current per channel.

The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are unity-gain stable and can drive loads requiring up to 20 mA per channel. The devices can also drive capacitive loads as large as 100 pF. Each amplifier is available with low power shutdown.

The ADA4099-1 is available in a standard, six-lead, package while the ADA4099-2 is available in an eight- or 10-lead package. Suitable applications include industrial sensor conditioning, supply current sensing, battery and power supply monitoring, and 4 to 20 mA transmitters.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.

Read more...
Phased array development platform
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.

Read more...
BLE 5.4 module with large range
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.

Read more...
New products added to wireless portfolio
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.

Read more...
High-density LEDs for portable applications
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Cree LED has released its new XLamp XHP high-density and high-intensity LEDs, designed for portable applications.

Read more...
High-performance energy efficient BLE SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs has introduced its latest integrated chip, the BG26 SoC, with embedded Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth mesh systems.

Read more...
Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets re continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and ocean.

Read more...
5G RedCap is on track
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G RedCap provides an affordable 5G solution that satisfies mid-tier connectivity requirements by presenting optimised power efficiency and simplified hardware and antenna design, which is crucial for IoT applications.

Read more...
Altron Arrow hosts successful tech day showcasing innovation and industry thought leadership
Altron Arrow News
Altron Arrow hosted an exhilarating Tech Day on 23 May at their offices in Jet Park, which brought together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and curious minds for a day dedicated to exploring the latest technology trends.

Read more...
Using linear regulators as a filter
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Different circuits can be used to filter a supply voltage, and this article explains the main differences between using an LC filter and a linear regulator for filtering.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved