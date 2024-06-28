Precision op-amp

The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are single/dual robust, precision, rail-to-rail input/output operational amplifiers with inputs that operate from −VS to +VS and beyond, which is referred to as Over-The-Top. The devices feature offset voltages of <40 μA, input bias currents of <10 nA, and can operate on single or split supplies that range from 3,15 to 50 V. The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 draws 1,5 mA of quiescent current per channel.
The ADA4099-1 and ADA4099-2 are unity-gain stable and can drive loads requiring up to 20 mA per channel. The devices can also drive capacitive loads as large as 100 pF. Each amplifier is available with low power shutdown.
The ADA4099-1 is available in a standard, six-lead, package while the ADA4099-2 is available in an eight- or 10-lead package. Suitable applications include industrial sensor conditioning, supply current sensing, battery and power supply monitoring, and 4 to 20 mA transmitters.
Radiation-tolerant DC-DC power converters Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The off-the-shelf LE50-28 family of 50 W DC-DC power converters from Microchip have up to triple outputs, and are designed to meet MIL-STD-461.
Read more...Phased array development platform Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phased array beamforming has been used in radar and communication systems since the mid-20th century. In recent years, these systems have seen extensive adoption in areas such as 5G mobile communications, military and commercial radars, satellite communications, and automotive applications.
Read more...BLE 5.4 module with large range Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 from Infineon is a fully integrated Bluetooth LE wireless module that includes an onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20829.
Read more...New products added to wireless portfolio Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s portfolio additions join the only Bluetooth Low Energy offering of its kind spanning modules, System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and plug-and-play options.
Read more...Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets re continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and ocean.
Read more...5G RedCap is on track Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G RedCap provides an affordable 5G solution that satisfies mid-tier connectivity requirements by presenting optimised power efficiency and simplified hardware and antenna design, which is crucial for IoT applications.
Read more...Using linear regulators as a filter Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Different circuits can be used to filter a supply voltage, and this article explains the main differences between using an LC filter and a linear regulator for filtering.