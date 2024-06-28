Updated curve fit equation tool

A new version of Magnetics’ Curve Fit Equation tool, which is an Excel file for design engineers, is now available. The following updates have been made to the tool:
• Kool Mµ Ultra material, Magnetics’ lowest loss powder core material with DC bias superior to standard Kool Mµ, has been added to the tool.
• XFlux Ultra material, which offers the same high saturation found in standard XFlux, but with a 20% improvement in core loss, has been added.
The software-based tool allows engineers to compare Magnetics’ powder core performance including permeability vs. DC bias, core loss density, normal magnetisation, permeability vs. frequency, and permeability vs. temperature.
It is recommended that the newest version be downloaded from their website using the following link: https://bitly.ws/ZubU
