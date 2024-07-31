New Type 6 jetting solder paste hits market

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation has introduced a new jetting solder paste to join its PicoShot series of products. PicoShot NC-6M is a no-clean, halogen-free, Type 6 powder-size material specifically formulated to be compatible with Mycronic jetting systems and Mycronic’s ‘small dot’ ejector.

Developed through a close, collaborative relationship with Mycronic, PicoShot NC-6M has been beta-tested at customer sites, demonstrating proven performance and advantages over comparative material. PicoShot NC-6M has been extensively tested to provide exceptional fine-dot jetting performance in its class. It delivers:

• The smallest dot volume among pastes in its class: 1,6 nl/dot, 230 µm diameter.

• Precision deposits.

• Long usage (stencil life) greater than eight hours.

• Minimal satellites.

Utilising a Type 6 solder powder and a SAC305 alloy, this material is inherently chemically compatible with Indium Corporation’s leading Indium8.9HF Series solder pastes. PicoShot NC-6M’s unique oxidation barrier promotes complete powder coalescence during reflow to eliminate graping and similar reflow issues.

Credit(s)

Techmet





