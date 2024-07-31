New Type 6 jetting solder paste hits market

31 July 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation has introduced a new jetting solder paste to join its PicoShot series of products. PicoShot NC-6M is a no-clean, halogen-free, Type 6 powder-size material specifically formulated to be compatible with Mycronic jetting systems and Mycronic’s ‘small dot’ ejector.
Developed through a close, collaborative relationship with Mycronic, PicoShot NC-6M has been beta-tested at customer sites, demonstrating proven performance and advantages over comparative material. PicoShot NC-6M has been extensively tested to provide exceptional fine-dot jetting performance in its class. It delivers:
• The smallest dot volume among pastes in its class: 1,6 nl/dot, 230 µm diameter.
• Precision deposits.
• Long usage (stencil life) greater than eight hours.
• Minimal satellites.
Utilising a Type 6 solder powder and a SAC305 alloy, this material is inherently chemically compatible with Indium Corporation’s leading Indium8.9HF Series solder pastes. PicoShot NC-6M’s unique oxidation barrier promotes complete powder coalescence during reflow to eliminate graping and similar reflow issues.
Read more...New handle for the XP Series joystick Brabek
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.
Read more...Next-level conformal coating Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production.
Read more...The impact of ML in robotics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.
Read more...ITW EAE wins product introduction award Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.
Read more...Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.