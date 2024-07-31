Evaluation board for automated guided vehicles

NXP’s MR-CANHUBK344 is a general-purpose evaluation board targeted for mobile robotics applications such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and automated guided vehicles (AGV) including factory automation, industrial vehicles and equipment such as forklifts, trucks and trains, energy management, and motor controllers.
MR-CANHUBK344 is based on the Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 general-purpose automotive microcontroller, featuring advanced safety, security, and software support.
The board includes 100BASE-T1 Ethernet (TJA1103) and six CAN FD ports (available in the S32K344). The six CAN ports are two each of CAN FD, CAN SIC (signal improvement) and CAN SCP (secure). Tunnelling CAN over Ethernet using IEEE 1722 is one use case for this board. The SE050 Secure Element with Near Field Communication and other general-purpose peripheral interfaces are also accessible on the provided DroneCode standard JST-GH connectors.
Enhanced security is provided by EdgeLock SE050, a ready-to-use secure element for IoT devices that provides a root of trust at the IC level delivering end-to-end security.
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm's processors.
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.
The RA8T1 series of 32-bit microcontrollers from Renesas features Arm's AI-capable, highest-performance M-class core with Helium and TrustZone technology for secure, advanced motor control designs.
Mouser Electronics has partnered with Infineon Technologies to provide the engineering community with a new webinar called ‘Secured Smart Access: Building the Future of Smart Homes’