Evaluation board for automated guided vehicles

31 July 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP’s MR-CANHUBK344 is a general-purpose evaluation board targeted for mobile robotics applications such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and automated guided vehicles (AGV) including factory automation, industrial vehicles and equipment such as forklifts, trucks and trains, energy management, and motor controllers.

MR-CANHUBK344 is based on the Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 general-purpose automotive microcontroller, featuring advanced safety, security, and software support.

The board includes 100BASE-T1 Ethernet (TJA1103) and six CAN FD ports (available in the S32K344). The six CAN ports are two each of CAN FD, CAN SIC (signal improvement) and CAN SCP (secure). Tunnelling CAN over Ethernet using IEEE 1722 is one use case for this board. The SE050 Secure Element with Near Field Communication and other general-purpose peripheral interfaces are also accessible on the provided DroneCode standard JST-GH connectors.

Enhanced security is provided by EdgeLock SE050, a ready-to-use secure element for IoT devices that provides a root of trust at the IC level delivering end-to-end security.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





