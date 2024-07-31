Clearing the Static: ESD chairs: Essential tools in controlled protected areas

31 July 2024 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Static poses a significant risk in various industries, particularly those involving sensitive electronic components and equipment. To mitigate these risks, electrostatic discharge (ESD) chairs play a crucial role in maintaining a static-free environment within controlled protected areas.

The role of ESD chairs

ESD chairs are specifically designed to prevent the buildup of static charges by dissipating static electricity safely. These chairs are made from materials that conduct electricity, allowing static charges to flow from the chair to the ground. This grounding process neutralises any potential static buildup on the person sitting in the chair, thereby reducing the risk of ESD events.

Key features of ESD chairs include:

• Conductive materials: ESD chairs are constructed using conductive materials, such as conductive fabric or vinyl, which facilitate the flow of static electricity.

• Grounding mechanisms: These chairs are often equipped with grounding straps or chains that connect to an ESD floor mat or a grounding point in the EPA (Electrostatic Protected Area).

• Antistatic wheels: The wheels of ESD chairs are designed to be antistatic, ensuring that the chair can move freely without generating static electricity.

The importance of ESD chairs:

• Protecting sensitive components: ESD chairs prevent static charges from damaging sensitive electronic components, which can be costly to repair or replace.

• Ensuring product quality: By reducing the risk of ESD events, these chairs help maintain the quality and reliability of electronic products.

• Compliance with industry standards: Many industries have stringent ESD control standards. Using ESD chairs helps companies comply with these standards, avoiding potential fines and reputational damage.

• Enhancing workplace safety: ESD chairs contribute to a safer working environment by reducing the risk of ESD-related accidents and injuries.

In industries where the protection of electronic components is critical, ESD chairs are indispensable tools within controlled protected areas. Their ability to dissipate static electricity and prevent static buildup makes them essential for maintaining product integrity. By investing in ESD chairs, companies can safeguard their operations against the risks associated with electrostatic discharge.

