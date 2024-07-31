Circor Solutions: Pioneering thick film circuit manufacturer in SA

31 July 2024 Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

After spending ten years as an electronics technician in the South African Navy, Vernon Norton left to become involved with thick film hybrids, occupying various positions. Circor Solutions was started in 2005 when Norton bought out the Thick Film Hybrid division from 2C Solutions. Originally employed by 2C Solutions, he seized the opportunity when it was offered to him.

The company started out with a staff complement of six in an extended garage occupying a floor space of only 100 m2. The company continued growing from strength to strength, moving into larger premises in 2015, and then adding 300 m2 in August 2023 to the existing 260 m2, while increasing its staff count to the current 18, consisting of highly motivated team members.





Circor Solutions’ ethos is based on five pillars:

• Respect – between all customers and staff members.

• Trust – taking its responsibility seriously in its obligations to customers.

• Accountability – to remain accountable to all its stakeholders.

• Humility – to remain grounded, acknowledging any failings and striving to improve its processes.

• Communication – to realise that efficient and friendly interaction with stakeholders and within the company is vital to a successful company.





Circor Solutions is the last remaining thick film circuit manufacturer in South Africa, and provides electronics for military applications and precision electronic circuitry. As a PCB contract manufacturer, the company provides turnkey solutions for telecommunications, networking, electronic components, and industrial and consumer electronics. It offers design capabilities, with a high level of expertise, for the assembly of both conventional leaded and SMT hybrids and PCBs.

Circor does not compare themselves to the competition but rather focusses on the individual needs and demands of its customers. Its small team offers a hands-on approach, with innovative solutions to complex customer challenges encouraged and strived for, and its customers appreciate the strategic partnerships that unfold from that.

Originally starting out by providing manufacturing services driven by customer inputs and demands, Circor has since become more proactive in delivering customer-based products. Its business assists with new design ideas, and also provides software and firmware support. Over the past two years, the company has provided turnkey solutions that enable its customers to focus on their core strengths, while taking care of the product innovation and manufacturing.





Increasingly, Circor is seeing local design engineers and businesses seeking local manufacturing opportunities for their products. Despite local component supply and logistic challenges, the company remains encouraged to show its in-house depth of skill and experience in design and manufacturing, thereby keeping its customers from looking abroad.

Circor Solutions believes that with the rate at which smart devices and electronics are being added to the everyday lifestyle, more local electronics manufacturing should be encouraged, and that this is a prime opportunity for local investment by both government and the private sector.





For more information contact Circor Solutions, +27 83 293 4606 , vnorton@circor.co.za, www.circor.co.za









