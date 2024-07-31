Compact PCB batch cleaning

31 July 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The CompaCLEAN by PBT Works is a PCB cleaning system for standard SMD assemblies. Utilising a traditional dishwasher style loading, the CompaCLEAN provides the type of cleaning many users are accustomed to, while minimising the shadow effect because of the system’s unique linear tangent spray technology.
PCBs are loaded into trays like plates into a typical kitchen dishwasher tray. The tray is then inserted on rollers into the washer machine. The machine can handle medium-volume runs, and uses an independent closed loop system with dedicated pump and filter for each individual process step.
The four-step process starts with the wash cycle where parts fixed in an oscillating basket are washed from top to bottom by a water-based cleaning agent using a system of fixed spray nozzles in a fully closed loop system. The second and third stages involve the rinse processes. The machine performs the first rinse down to low conductivity level. It then goes on to perform a second rinse using high-purity deionised water. Finally, the parts are dried using a convection-based hot air oven.
The CompaCLEAN system is easily adjusted for cleaning any size and shape of parts by selecting various clamping solutions for larger or smaller PCBs. A single or double basket also aids in providing additional capacity when cleaning.
Read more...Reliable contacting of large PCBs Electronic Industry Supplies
Test & Measurement
With a usable area of 600 x 450 mm, INGUN’s test kit can not only handle larger boards but can also be customised to any testing requirement, thanks to the interchangeable kit system.
Read more...New handle for the XP Series joystick Brabek
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.
Read more...Next-level conformal coating Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production.
Read more...The impact of ML in robotics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.
Read more...ITW EAE wins product introduction award Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.
Read more...Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.