Compact PCB batch cleaning

The CompaCLEAN by PBT Works is a PCB cleaning system for standard SMD assemblies. Utilising a traditional dishwasher style loading, the CompaCLEAN provides the type of cleaning many users are accustomed to, while minimising the shadow effect because of the system’s unique linear tangent spray technology.

PCBs are loaded into trays like plates into a typical kitchen dishwasher tray. The tray is then inserted on rollers into the washer machine. The machine can handle medium-volume runs, and uses an independent closed loop system with dedicated pump and filter for each individual process step.

The four-step process starts with the wash cycle where parts fixed in an oscillating basket are washed from top to bottom by a water-based cleaning agent using a system of fixed spray nozzles in a fully closed loop system. The second and third stages involve the rinse processes. The machine performs the first rinse down to low conductivity level. It then goes on to perform a second rinse using high-purity deionised water. Finally, the parts are dried using a convection-based hot air oven.

The CompaCLEAN system is easily adjusted for cleaning any size and shape of parts by selecting various clamping solutions for larger or smaller PCBs. A single or double basket also aids in providing additional capacity when cleaning.

