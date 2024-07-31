Large-volume housings for autonomous device systems
31 July 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With its new generation of OCS outdoor housings, Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of field housings. The three new, larger housing versions simplify the installation of several electronic components into one housing.
Even in extreme environments, the large-volume housings reliably protect the electrical components inside. This protects valuable electronics permanently and reliably against humidity, heat, UV radiation, and mechanical strain. The housings are even impenetrable by jets of water.
The certified polycarbonate housings are lightweight and resistant, and yet, can even withstand heavy mechanical strain, all inside a wide temperature range. The housing system is approved for numerous electronic systems by various international organisations.
The OCS series housing solutions offer a high degree of flexibility, and can be individually adapted and extended with accessories.
Read more...Customer service excellence IOT Electronics
Editor's Choice
As a broad-based supplier of electronic components, IOT Electronics works with customers to source required components, including obsolete and hard-to-find stock.
Read more...New handle for the XP Series joystick Brabek
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.
Read more...Next-level conformal coating Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production.
Read more...The impact of ML in robotics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.
Read more...ITW EAE wins product introduction award Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.
Read more...Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.