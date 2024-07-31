Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Large-volume housings for autonomous device systems

31 July 2024

With its new generation of OCS outdoor housings, Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of field housings. The three new, larger housing versions simplify the installation of several electronic components into one housing.

Even in extreme environments, the large-volume housings reliably protect the electrical components inside. This protects valuable electronics permanently and reliably against humidity, heat, UV radiation, and mechanical strain. The housings are even impenetrable by jets of water.

The certified polycarbonate housings are lightweight and resistant, and yet, can even withstand heavy mechanical strain, all inside a wide temperature range. The housing system is approved for numerous electronic systems by various international organisations.

The OCS series housing solutions offer a high degree of flexibility, and can be individually adapted and extended with accessories.

For more information contact IOT Electronics, +27 11 568 2736, sales@iotelectronics.co.za, www.iotelectronics.co.za


