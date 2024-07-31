Case study: Pratley products a winner for on-the-go repairs

When Wessel Bosman drove across Africa in 2016 in a Ford F250, little did he realise he would end up stranded in a remote location and in extreme temperatures, following a gasket head problem. Luckily, he had Pratley Putty and Pratley Steel Quickset on hand, which were ideal for making repairs under such arduous conditions.

Bosman is no stranger to such situations, having competed in the famous Dakar Rally four times to date. “I am not that good a driver; just crazy,” he says modestly. As a Lesotho motorcycle racer of South African origin, he entered Dakar 2015 after impressing the organisers by riding from Cape Town to Egypt to compete in the Pharoah’s rally, where he placed tenth after 17 000 km of hard riding.

After retiring from the Dakar 2015 rally due to injuries, the Ford F250 was shipped to the Dakar Organisation headquarters in Paris, France, and then moved from there to Italy by Bosman. Bosman then thought it a great adventure to drive it down through north, west, and mid Africa, including the Congo, Angola, South Africa, and finally Lesotho for a tally of 21 countries.

“When embarking on an adventure or a rally, most people plan for any eventuality. However, a head gasket is not normally part of your planning,” says Bosman. He adds that he always has Pratley Steel Quickset and Pratley Putty on hand, even on his bike. “These products can repair almost everything, and allow you to reach your destination where you can replace an oil pipe, radiator, or a hole in the sump.”

Bosman became stranded at the border post between Morocco and Mauritania, when he discovered that the head gasket had developed a serious hole where the compression pushed the gasses into the water-cooling port. He used Pratley Steel Quickset to fill the steel ring in the gasket (the rings around the pistons), followed by Pratley Putty to block the damaged water port in the head cylinders and the port in the block.

Figure 1. Repairing the gasket with Pratley Steel Quickset.

The gasket was put back, and some Pratley Putty, rolled into a cylindrical form, was placed in the slot of the water port between the head and the block. “I then told my road assistant that we now had 25 minutes to fasten that head as good as we could to spread the Pratley Putty to counter any unforeseen omissions in my roadside repair job.”

16 000 km later, Bosman concluded his journey at the AfriSki resort, having encountered only a single flat tyre during that extraordinary distance. This completed the adventure that had commenced 24 000 km and 84 days earlier, when he left Italy for southern Africa. Bosman, the founder of the AfriSki resort laughingly said, “Yes, I had to rebuild the engine of the Ford F250, but now that Ford pushes the snow from the roads for the people to get to Afriski, all the towns and mines in Lesotho!”

Figure 2. Reaching the destination after 24 000 km.

Pratley Putty is a versatile epoxy putty that can be moulded and shaped to fill gaps, cracks, and holes. It cures to a hard, durable finish and adheres well to a variety of surfaces, including metal, explains Mark Bell, national sales and marketing manager at Pratley Adhesives. On the other hand, Pratley Steel is a high-strength adhesive designed specifically to bond metal surfaces. It creates a strong and durable bond that can withstand high temperatures and extreme conditions.

For the type of gasket head repair that Bosman and his team had to complete on the fly, preparation is important. The damaged area needs to be thoroughly cleaned to remove any debris, oil, or grease. Also, it must be ensured that the surface is dry before proceeding with the repair. The putty is then moulded to match the shape of the surrounding area, and firmly pressed into place.

Curing time, which is temperature dependent, is important to allow it to harden for a specified amount of time. “After the repair is complete and the adhesives have fully cured, it is a good idea to test the gasket head to ensure that it is functioning properly, and that the repair holds up under pressure,” notes Bell.

Bosman says he is familiar with the famous reputation of Pratley’s products. Having travelled to over 80 countries to date, either via vehicle or motorbike, he has always carried Pratley Putty and Pratley Steel with him on his trips, in case of any emergency.

When Bosman returned the Ford 250 for manufacturer specification maintenance and repair, the technicians were so impressed by the effectiveness of Pratley Putty and Pratley Steel Quickset under such unique circumstances that they encouraged him to contact the company about his story.

“Our products are world-class and are renowned in terms of performance and quality. Pratley Putty is the only South African manufactured product to have gone to the Moon, so we were proud to learn about Wessel and his use of our products at the Dakar Rally,” says Bell.

