Elevating PCB assembly with environmental stress screening

The ability to innovate in response to market demands is something which Production Logix pride itself on. The company is fully equipped to pivot to meet its customers’ needs, and it is proud to introduce a new, groundbreaking service offering to its customers. As part of its suite of services, Environmental Stress Screening (ESS) is poised to revolutionise the electronics manufacturing space and redefine the assembly process on the ground.

Precision and reliability are the cornerstones of electronics manufacturing services, and ESS gives Production Logix the tools to refine its quality assurance and offer unparalleled quality to its customers.

What is ESS equipment?

ESS equipment provides enhanced quality assurance in PCB assembly. ESS equipment simulates real-world scenarios in a controlled environment to detect and identify any defects and weaknesses. By carefully controlling the conditions a PCB is exposed to, such as temperature and vibration, ultimately means potential issues are solved before the PCBs leave the facility. The benefits of this innovative new technology are manifold, such as:

• Guaranteed reliability with the ability to detect and rectify any defects very early on in the manufacturing process. This reduces the occurrence of potential product failures out in the field.

• ESS equipment provides valuable data about PCB performance before leaving the facility. Early detection is enhanced by a data-driven approach, thereby enabling the company to offer valuable future product enhancements.

• ESS equipment translates into lowered operational costs for customers by reducing the occurrence of product recalls and warranty claims. With less chance of product failure out in the field, customers will benefit from an increase in operational efficiency and, therefore, gain the potential of encreasing business profitability.

• A streamlined testing and validation process enables customers to get their products out to the market quickly, without compromising on quality.

Production Logix understands that its competitive advantage is in its ability to meet the unique needs of its customers. ESS equipment enables the company to enhance its service offering and align seamlessly with its customers’ requirements. The impact of this technology is far reaching and heralds Production Logix’s renewed commitment to excellence and innovation.

