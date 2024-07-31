QA introduces 55 crown tip style for long stroke probes

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

To capture smaller leads and posts in dual-level testing, QA’s new self-cleaning 55 steel crown tip style is now available in a 0,400-inch [10,16 mm] long stroke 075-40 and X50-40 probe series.

This crown has five high and five low ridges to trap and prevent the lead or post from glancing off the head. The short inner ridges make the probe stronger and less susceptible to damage, while their self-cleaning design reduces contaminant buildup, making them easier to clean.

QA’s high-quality probe tips continue to provide a variety of solutions for all high-volume testing needs.

Credit(s)

Techmet





